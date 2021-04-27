WELLSVILLE — The Village Board has decided to extend business district zoning for Jones Memorial Hospital’s expansion plan, pending a public hearing.
Richard Buck Jr., attorney for Jones, told the board that the hospital’s plans for increased parking is currently in a R1, or residential area, but he pointed out that the area is already as much a business area as it is residential.
On North Main Street, where the parking expansion is located, parking lots are not an approved use. Buck said that Kier Dirlam of the Allegany County Planning Board suggested, due to the mixed use of the area, to simply change the designation.
The village board will have to pass a new law to make the change, which requires a public hearing. The hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. May 10 at the village hall.
In another matter. There is a new way to get pizza in the village. Max’s Pizza Plus will be serving May 31, on one condition: The mobile pizza parlor will not be allowed on Main Street and is restricted to side streets.
”We’ve got taxpaying restaurants on Main Street who don’t want to see a mobile pizza trailer pulling up in front of their business on a Friday night,” Mayor Randy Shayler said.
Greg Elliott, who will operate Max’s Pizza Plus, said that is not his intention.
”I’m looking for private stuff,” he said. “Maybe serving out of the Legion Parking lot.”
He went on to say that he is recently retired from BOCES and is looking at his new business as a hobby. His business is a self-contained mobile unit, which he plans to operate from May until November.
The board approved the new business with modification to the permit allowing it to operate only off Main Street.
The board also approved a request from Gildner Wealth Management to host a shred event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Municipal Parking Lot.
The board approved the 2021-22 budget, which totals $3.51 million, with more than $2.2 million to be raised by tax levy.
A public hearing on the budget was held April 19, as required by state law for public comment. There were no comments. The budget and capital plan will now be submitted to the state.
Superintendent of Public Works Bill Whitfield told the board that work on the Niles Hill substation will require a full village electrical outage.
The outage will take place 2 to 6 a.m. May 16, with the rain date set for May 23.
Shayler said, “We thank you for setting this outage at a time when the least number of people will be impacted.”
Prior to the start of the meeting, the mayor said, “We don’t give enough recognition to the people who serve the village. We’ve been remiss but we’re going to start doing that now.”
He then presented a plaque of appreciation to former fire chief Barney Dillie.