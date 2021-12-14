WELLSVILLE — The village board held its annual reorganization meeting Monday night, but it will close the year’s business with a special meeting on Dec. 30 when a resolution to hold a public referendum may or may not be on the table.
While that meeting could include a resolution to hold a public referendum to determine how the public feels about the establishment of marijuana dispensaries or places where people can publicly smoke marijuana, Mayor Randy Shayler said he has not been notified that a petition has been delivered to the board.
“If a petition comes in, we may have to consider it at that last meeting,” he said.
At its regular meeting in November the village board opted out of allowing dispensaries and/or consumption establishments, according to requirements set down by the state. Proponents were told to pass a petition to hold a public referendum on the matter to find out the mood of village residents and whether or not the village should opt into the marijuana program in 2022.
The petition needs 535 signatures from village residents in order to be considered. The petition must be submitted by Dec. 21.
A petition drive led by Andrew Harris of the Highland Marijuana Cooperative has been underway for the last couple of weeks, providing public venues where the petition can be signed and witnessed. Harris advises those who want to sign the petition to contact him via Facebook and someone will come to them.
Petitioners have chosen not to go door to door due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Regarding the board's reorganization, there are few changes from last year, Shayler noted, before going through the agenda, in which members approved everything from setting the dates of meetings to approving the new head of the Department of Public Works, Dean Arnold.
In the regular board meeting, there was a request to approve a peddling and soliciting application from Scio’s Mike’s On the Corner restaurateur Jody Torrey. He wants permission to operate a food truck/catering truck business.
The mayor explained that Torrey has purchased the former Max’s Pizza Plus truck. The truck operation was approved by the board last summer with the stipulation that it could not be operated on Main Street in fairness to the established, taxpaying businesses that already serve pizza as a mainstay.
The request was approved, but the board made it clear that the same stipulation holds true. The pizza/caterer truck cannot operate on Main Street.
The board also approved a 2022-24 contract with the county to dispose of leachate generated at the county’s landfill. It was noted in the contract that, depending on what is in a particular load, Wellsville’s director of the wastewater treatment plant can refuse to accept it. Leachate is liquid collected at the landfill, and it is run through the villages’ wastewater treatment plant before disposal.
Other municipalities in the have similar contracts with the county.
“If Wellsville doesn’t have the ability to dispose of it, other municipalities do, so we aren’t leaving them in a bind if we don’t take it,” Shayler explained.
The village receives between 2.5 cents and 3 cents per gallon for the service which averages 200,000 gallons over the period of the contract.
The board also approved the annual mutual aid agreement between municipalities throughout the county. Aid is given during times of abnormal snow or working conditions upon request.
And speaking of mutual aid, none was requested when high winds blew through the county Saturday night. Arnold reported that the windstorm created few problems in the village and credited the tree trimming program with the favorable results.
“There were no major problems just a few branches came down," he said.