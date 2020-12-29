WELLSVILLE — As Village Mayor Randy Shayler opened the village board’s last meeting of 2020 Monday night, he took time to remember former police chief Tim Walsh, who passed away Dec. 21.
Saying, “Wellsville has another ambassador in heaven,” in reference to the death earlier this year of former police chief Jim Cicirello, Shayler continued, “Our condolences go out to Tim's wife, Margaret, his sons, Robert, Michael and Bryan, his brother, Shaun, and his sister, Mary Kate Cole, and the entire Walsh family.
Walsh, 62, was a native of Wellsville. He started a 42-year career in law enforcement working dispatch with the Wellsville Police Department. After working as a patrolman in Alfred, Walsh returned to the Wellsville PD and rose through the ranks.
He also served on the Southern Tier Drug Task Force.
Walsh, who retired as chief in June 2014, also served as chief of police for the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad.
He was active in community organizations and was a decorated member of the Emerald Hook and Ladder Company of the fire department and twice received the Allegany County Fireman of the Year award for heroism.
Later in the meeting, the board passed a $1 an hour pay raise for part-time officers at the request of Chief Tim O’Grady.
O’Grady explained that due to the coronavirus the police department is using more part-time officers, who are paid $16 an hour. He noted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed a $17 hourly wage for officers.
“We’re using more part-time officers," O’Grady told the board. "It is about 50/50 between part-timers and our full-time officers. Part-timers are cheaper than overtime.”
O'Grady estimated that, from this point in time to the end of the village’s fiscal year in June, the pay increase would cost the village between $250 and $300.
“Can we find $250 in the budget for the police?” Shayler asked the village treasurer, who noted that the increase would come out of the budget for the police department.
The board voted to approve the pay raise.
IN OTHER BUSINESS:
• The board approved establishing a bank account for new Village Justice Brad Thompson because such accounts cannot be transferred from an outgoing to incoming justice due to state rules.
• The board approved the application of Emily Hand Spinks to the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Company.
• It was noted that the 2021 fire contract will be ready for approval at the board’s first meeting in 2021.
• Village trustees thanked public works employee Craig Smith, who is retiring, for his 30-years of service.
Due to the retirement, the board approved advertising to fill the position of heavy motor equipment operator, keeping four such posts on staff.
Public Works Superintendent Bill Whitfield told the board that at this time of year, rather than paying overtime, the department does the majority plowing and sanding between 4 a.m. and noon unless there is a major storm in the afternoon and that four HMEOs makes that possible.
“I’m reluctant to cut anything in the streets department this time of year,” Shayler said.
The board also approved the appointment of long-time employee Jeff Gordon to the position of line supervisor.
The next meeting of the board takes place at 6 p.m. Jan. 11.