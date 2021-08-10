WELLSVILLE — The village board paid bills Monday and then started planning how to spend American Rescue Plan money.
Like people and municipalities throughout the nation, the village has received its first payment of two through ARP — colloquially known as COVID-19 money.
In late July the village received a check from the federal government for $223,446.02. The village will receive another payment, in the same amount, next year.
Upon announcing the receipt of the funding, Mayor Randy Shayler told the board, “I’m very cautious and very concerned that we do not obligate ourselves to anything long term. That we look at what kind of projects we can get our arms around for the total funding from the COVID money.”
He went on to ask the board members to come up with projects before the next board meeting (Aug. 23) that might be undertaken with the funds.
Over the last couple of months projects such as repairing the town clock in front of the old municipal building has been discussed as well as landscaping and replanting the garden area around the building. At the time the suggestions were made, Shayler said that COVID funding could be used for each project.
Getting down to the rest of the meeting, the board gave its approval for two events to take place this month. Starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday the Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Chalk Walk.
At the request of Fire Chief Kevin Fleischman and after concurring with the code enforcement officer, the board made the decision to approve the Dyke Street Engine Company’s request to hold a Corn Hole Tournament on Aug. 28, starting at 11 a.m. at the firehall on Hanover Street. Contact Ryan Nixon at (703) 801-1395 or Dennis Ellsworth at (585) 610-6390 for further information.
Department of Public Work Supervisor Bill Whitfield told the board that the crews have been busy striping the new pavement on Main Street using an epoxy on the crosswalk which is expected to last longer.
After the meeting Whitfield answered a question concerning the west end of the new crosswalk on the north side of East State and Main. The site has been marked with traffic cones and tape since the street was repaved in early July.
He explained that the village crews have to do more work at that site, adding blacktop rather than concrete to make that end of the crosswalk ADA compatible.
“We’ll get it done before summer ends,” he said.
Before the meeting adjourned, Chief of Police Tim O’Grady asked the board to accept and approve the 2021 STOP-DWI Plan. He told trustees that the funding, $9,300, which comes via the state from local fines collected from DUIs, the money has to be used to pay overtime for extra DWI patrols. The board approved.