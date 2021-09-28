WELLSVILLE — Streets were on the agenda at the village board meeting Monday night — with both renovation and propriety discussed.
Kila Cook, a resident of North Broad Street, said her main concern is about the parking, loitering and excessive speed on her street.
She told the board that due to illegal parking on the street she is often blocked in and out of her driveway. She also said that drivers on the street often speed, but her main concern was for people loitering in the area after hours and displaying drunken behavior. She said that she has often called police for help but that the “loiterers” often disappear before the police arrive — only to return after officers leave.
Chief Tim O’Grady told the board that officers sometimes ticket the same people several times a day.
He explained that they don’t care about fines, which often go unpaid, or payment is spread out over several years.
Noting that the street is zoned B1, or business, Trustee Mike Roeske suggested that a possible solution to the parking problem would be the installation of parking meters.
The matter of meters will be taken up with the planning board.
Mayor Randy Shayler assured Cook that the board will further investigate what can be done with the county concerning its services buildings, where the loitering is taking place.
Main Street came into the conversation when the board approved the issuance of a press release by the Wellsville Economic Development Board concerning application for the state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The village will have the help of experts from Alfred University for submission of the plan and two meetings to solicit ideas for the plan are scheduled for Oct. 20 and Nov. 17.
Businessman Mike Raptis is the head of the economic development board. More information will be forthcoming in the press release.
The board also responded to an inquiry from Angela Glickstein concerning landscaping around the old Municipal Building at a cost of $1,700, which she proposed in July.
Shayler said there was a communication problem and advised her to “get it done,” including the removal of trees and bushes and whatever garden work can be done this fall. She is scheduled to meet with Department of Public Works head Bill Whitfield to see if village crews can facilitate the removal of the shrubbery, thereby lowering the proposed cost.
Previously, both village and town boards talked about establishing a joint court space in the new town building currently under construction. That proposal has been dropped.
The village board passed a resolution to seek a $30,000 grant from the state Justice Court Assistance Program to renovate and expand the courtroom located at the police department.
The town board is expected to also pass the resolution allowing for a total of $60,000 to be put toward the improvement and enhancement of the joint facility.
At its next meeting, the village board will approve a joint event application for the fire department and ambulance corps to hold a mini expo and open house at the Main Street facilities Oct. 30. Details as to whether the road will be closed, Mercy Flight landing on the ball field and what other departments may be invited are still in the planning stages.
Getting into the mood, the board set trick or treat hours from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Shayler asks that due to COVID restrictions, that kids only go to houses with porch lights on. “If the lights are off, don’t knock on the door,” he said.