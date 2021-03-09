WELLSVILLE — After asking who in the room had received a coronavirus vaccine Monday night, Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler conducted a brief board meeting to take care of village business.
Less than half the people, board members, department heads and officials had yet to be vaccinated, prompting Shayler to note that, statistically, the same thing is happening across the nation.
He related that he had been recently vaccinated at Jones Memorial Hospital.
“I looked around and thought that these were mostly old people and then I realized that I’m an older person,” he joked.
Proceeding with the meeting, the mayor asked for and got acceptance and approval for the Police Reform and Reinvention Plan to be sent to Albany as required by the governor’s executive order. The plan was brought to the board’s last meeting in February.
The board also continued its support of the Allegany County Tax Exemption for Persons over 65 years of age with limited incomes currently at a sliding scale maximum of $16,000, to keep at the current $16,000 rate.
Trustee Mike Roeske asked for and the board approved, awarding the 2021 Paving Bid to Dalrymple Gravel and Construction Company, Inc., in the amount of $87.75/ton. The projected cost with a project amount of 1,165 tons is $102,228.75.
Public Works Department head Bill Whitfield said that while there will be other paving projects this summer and fall, the bid will pay for major paving projects including the paving of Pearl Street from Main Street to Scott Ave.
The board also approved a request to purchase a new 550 Ford XL dump body truck totally equipped with plow, wing, spreader, brine tank and distribution computer using reimbursed CHIPS monies, not to exceed $120,000.
Following that the board approved the purchase of the new 550 XL Hybrid Bucket Truck with a 40-foot boom using the NYPA MAP Program with a cost not to exceed $200,000.
The board gave approval to authorize the Niles Hill Substation Capital Improvement project and issuance of a serial bond not to exceed $625,000.
Before lowering the gavel to end the meeting, Shayler asked the group to take note of the photographs on the walls.
After nearly a year in the new village offices the array of antique photographs of “old” Wellsville that graced the walls of the former board room have been hung in the new boardroom.
The mayor thanked village clerk Wendy Seely for doing the work. Seely said that she had the help of her daughters.