WELLSVILLE — Signage, milling, wine, flooding and fireworks were all on the agenda at the most recent Wellsville Village Board meeting.
When 90-year resident Shirley Giopulos told the board that the four wooden signs pointing the way to downtown needed some “sprucing up,” Mayor Randy Shayler agreed. He quickly put her in charge of the project saying that the Otis Eastern Summer Employment Program that puts high school and college students to work on projects throughout the community could help.
It was Giopulos’s turn to agree to head up the program as an advisor.
Shayler said, “We’ll have them get ahold of you.”
Then the board passed a motion to pay for whatever paint and shrubbery my be needed to “spruce up” the signs.
Magin Dunaway of the Chamber of Commerce told the board that the Chamber wants to hold a Wine Walk in September. She was told that the board will cooperate and suspend the open container law and give her time to apply for a special permit while also working with the state liquor authority. Participating merchants will also have to apply for special liquor permits.
“We’ve got plenty of time, so get back to us when you’ve got all your ducks in a row,” Shayler said.
Before exiting, she said the Chamber is also looking at the possibility of bringing in food vendors for the event but has to work with its members first.
The board is waiting for Better Days owner David Truax to submit a site map before granting a special event permit for a block party scheduled for July 10.
The block party will involve blocking off Main Street from Jefferson to Pearl Street and so needs Beef Haus owner Bob Insley to sign-off on the site map.
The board passed a three-part motion to approve the permit once it receives the signed map. The motion also involves suspending the open container and the noise ordinances during the event.
Dealing with some problems that were brought before the board earlier in the month, after painstaking investigation involving going over board minutes from as far back as 1947, Mike Roeske reported that the area known as Whitney Place is indeed an “accepted street” in the village.
Residents Bill Sweet and Janet Kemp asked the board earlier in the month to pave the pothole filled street. Initially they were told the village was prohibited from paving it because it wasn’t a dedicated street. That answer surprised residents, since they pay taxes, the street is plowed in the winter, and they have village garbage pickup.
At Monday’s meeting they were told that the street had been “accepted” in 1947 and as such the village will level out the potholes with millings from the Main Street paving project.
The residents left the meeting satisfied with the findings.
The village also got an offer for help from long-time Williams Ave. resident Mike Marsh concerning solutions to the flooding that takes place at certain properties during hard rains. The matter was brought before the board in May.
The project, Public Works head Brad Mattison explained not only impacts Williams Ave., but also Cameron and Hanover Street properties including the state culvert on State Route 19 South.
Marsh talked about different solutions that have been tried over the years and suggested that the berm be excavated. He not only offered his land to park equipment on but also offered to “walk” the creek with board members.
“Come on up. I’ll walk the creek with you. I’ve lived there a long time and I have some insight as to how the water works and maybe we’ll have a beer afterwards. Just let me know when,” he said.
The board agreed to further investigate the solution and learned that a watershed study is currently underway.
“If we find that there are things we can do, we will go after the grant funding for the project,” Shayler said.
The board also approved a request for a peddling and soliciting application for the sale of Southwestern Advantage Educational resources consisting of reading books, learning apps, homework helps, study guides, books online and SAT/ACT prep courses. The timeframe for selling is through Aug. 12 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The board also approved the application for a special event permit for the Dyke Street Engine Company for a chicken barbecue to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 8 at the 89 E. Hanover St. firehall. Only 300 tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Before adjourning the meeting, Police Chief Tim O'Grady responded to query concerning fireworks. While no fireworks display is scheduled for the village, he explained that individuals are legally permitted to fire off ground fireworks, such as those being sold in local stores, but that any sky works are prohibited in the village.
He advised that anyone who is annoyed by fireworks should call the police station (593-5600) and that there is a 10 p.m. noise ordinance in effect in the village.