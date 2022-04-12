WELLSVILLE — The village board is proposing a 2022-23 budget of nearly $5.86 million with a 1.5% property tax increase.
Village officials noted that estimated revenues are more than $3.3 million and $246,922 will be taken from the fund budget. The tax rate will be $17.87 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Trustee Mike Roeske commented, “The cost of gasoline and energy is killing us. I’ve never seen prices go up so fast.”
Mayor Randy Shayler noted the village board has been committed to lowering the tax rate.
“We were not able to lower the tax rate this year; however, we were able to keep the rate below the New York state constitutional tax cap limit," he said. "In terms of actual tax dollars raised this is about a 2.06% increase in tax revenue compared to last year. The tax revenue collected is now over $55,000 less than was collected in the 2016-17 budget year, six years ago.”
The mayor added, when factoring in inflation over the past 12 years, the village is effectively collecting much less tax revenue in terms of dollars adjusted for inflation than during the 2010-11 fiscal year.
"In other words, to keep up with inflation the village should be collecting almost $3.15 million in tax revenue this year, or roughly 37% higher taxes than we are collecting," Shayler said. "If the village simply kept pace with estimated inflation the tax rate for this year's budget would be $24.53 (per $1,000 of assessed valuation) instead of $17.87."
The budget will be voted on by the board at its next meeting. However, the budget is set at this point, which is bad news for the fire department.
Representatives from the fire department asked the board to allot $7,500 toward the repair of the burn room at the fire training tower off Route 417, just past the underpass.
Bill Day Jr. and Jeff Ormsby said they intended to approach the town board for the same commitment, for a total of $15,000.
Shayler said the board is prohibited from changing the amount budgeted to the fire department until next year, but after a long discussion the board expressed a commitment to helping the department find the money elsewhere. Possible solutions are asking the county to chip in, asking for funds from state representatives — the fire training facility was constructed with a $500,000 grant secured by former state Sen. Catharine Young — and approaching the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.
The village could also approach mayors and supervisors of other towns and villages whose fire departments use the facility, at no cost, for funds. Shayler said he will be happy to contact his counterparts.
After the meeting, the firemen said they got the answer they expected but are grateful for the suggestions and help.
The department is not asking for the entire amount to repair the facility. The total cost to repair and refit the burn room is pegged at $48,515. The department has $333,28 in its training grounds account, leaving a shortfall of $15,186.
However, Ormsby said the department would rather not deplete the budget for the 15-year-old facility because upkeep and repair will be needed in the future.
Shayler asked Trustee Ed Fahs to work with the fire department to solve the problem and identify possible revenue sources.
The burn room is the only one of its kind in the area and has served many local and Pennsylvania-based departments. The burn room allows firefighters to train to go into burning buildings.
It was also noted that the fire department is raising funds for the 2023 Firemen’s Convention to be held in Wellsville by selling pizza kits. The kits can be purchased between now and April 24 by contacting any firefighter for a brochure or by going online at PizzaKit.com ID 407673.
In other business the board heard a proposal from Kate Murphy to hold the second annual community-wide yard sale July 8-10. The board agreed to waive the need for individual yard sale permits although sign-ups are requested to create a list or map.
The board approved several event permits:
• An Arbor Day celebration will be held on April 29 at 1:30 p.m. in Island Park where the village will be recognized as a Tree City USA for the 31st consecutive year with the planting of a maple tree.
The 5th annual Shred Event will be hosted by Gildner and Associates on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 343 N. Main St. The event is free to the public.
• Catholic Charities of Buffalo will host a Mental Health Awareness event May 20 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the corner of 67 E. Pearl St. and Maple Ave.
The next meeting of the village board will take place on April 25.