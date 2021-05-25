WELLSVILLE — The Village Board approved a request Monday evening to honor former officer and retired Police Chief Tim Walsh.
A well-liked and well-known member of the community, Walsh passed away in December 2020. The board approved a request from the Wellsville Development Corp., a branch of the Chamber of Commerce, to place a bench on Main Street to honor Walsh. As of yet no specific location for the bench is determined.
The board also made a promise to Williams Avenue homeowner Roy Lafleur to investigate continual flood damage to his home and property caused by an old drainage ditch flowing off Hanover Hill.
Lafleur lives near the culvert, which allows the water to flow under the street. He complained that the culvert allows little water through it due to debris and asked that the culvert be cleaned out.
Director of Public Works Bill Whitfield explained that crews spent three hours cleaning out the culvert almost three weeks ago.
“But when you get 2 1/2 inches of rain, nothing is going to stop the water rushing into that creek and flooding,” Whitfield said.
Lafleur said it doesn’t take 2 1/2 inches of rain for the ditch to overflow.
Mayor Randy Shayler asked Whitfield “to take a look at the problem before the end of next week and see what can be done to clear it up, and we’ll talk about what we can do.”
The mayor also commended Whitfield for the recent scheduled power outage, implemented for work purposes, and how well it went.
The power outage was arranged so work could be done on the Niles Hill substation. Whitfield said that the preliminary work was done, and that the work continues. He said there will be another outage in about a month to continue the work.
Shayler also commended all those who took part in getting the power back on two weeks ago when a motorist plowed into a main power pole.
The village received mutual aid from Arcade and Fairport and O’Connell Electric, which was already in town. He said more than 50 people worked to get the power back on and while there were some cases where the power was out for almost 30 hours, most of the community’s power was restored within five hours.
“We appreciate the fact that so many people in this community, stopped what they were doing and stepped up to get things done,” he said.
He commended the police, fire department, fire police and village crews for their actions.
“At least 50 people stepped up and our hats are off to them,” Shayler said.
The board also approved resolutions of approximately $75,000 for the police department that was previously budgeted. The funds will come from the general fund for the purchase of a police car, police department roof repair and a fingerprinting computer.
Trustee Ed Fahs received approval of his request for a resolution to establish a new sewer rate. The rate will be a 15% increase and will take effect in June.
The board also approved the request for a special event permit for Dyke Street Engine Company No. 2 for a chicken barbecue to take place 4 to 6 p.m. June 10 at the 89 E. Hanover St. fire hall.
The board also approved the appointment of Steve Pettenati to the Planning Board.