WELLSVILLE — Monday night's village board meeting ended with a plea from the assistant fire chief and the mayor that residents keep fire hydrants clear of snow.
In his report to the board First Assistant Fire Chief Rod Winans described the recent activities of fire department volunteers over the last couple of evenings — cleaning fire hydrants out of piled snow.
“It is sometimes hard to find the hydrants in the snow, in the middle of the night, but it saves valuable time when we can find them right away in case of a fire,” he said.
He added that there had been some complaints concerning the noise made by the fire trucks being out in the night for the chore, but noted, “If people don’t like the noise, then they should clean out the hydrants themselves.”
It was noted that in the past the fire hydrants were designated by flags in the winter and could therefore be found quickly in cases of emergency. However, that hasn’t been the case in the past few years, the assistant chief said.
Dean Arnold, the recently hired director of public works, said he had seen some hydrant flags in storage at the village garage.
Winans said those are the kind that bolt to the hydrant, but that there are better designs which are easier to use and install.
The fire department asked if next winter flags could be installed on the hydrants.
Mayor Randy Shayler asked Arnold to look into the matter and get back to the board.
But before moving on Shayler said, “I implore people to dig out the fire hydrants for the rest of this winter and every year forward. It is a lifesaving measure for the safety of your family and for the safety of our community.”
Previous to the fire department request the board approved a request from the YMCA to hold its annual Color Run 5K, scheduled for 9 a.m. May 14. The run will take place on the side streets between the YMCA and Island Park.
Trustee Ed Fahs told the board he wanted to “spend some money” and asked the board’s approval to purchase computer software for the water department. The funds will be used to purchase Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Aquaritrol WTP software and hardware, not to exceed $42,000.
When a trustee questioned the purpose of the equipment, referring to a previous report from water department head Brent Roberts that the water quality review had reported “zero” violations, Arnold said, “That’s the equipment that keeps the violations at zero.”
The board approved the purchase.
Although noting that it will be hectic for the public works department, the board also approved a request to hang banners featuring the photos of 2022 high school graduates on Main Street light posts. The request came from high school principal Mary Ellen O’Connell.
Putting up the banners will be hard, Shayler explained to Arnold because they will have to take down the banners of those who served in the military which are put up for Memorial Day in May and replace them with the senior’s banners until after graduation at the end of June and then reinstall the veteran’s banners by July 4th.
“We want to make sure we honor our veterans,” Shayler said.
“We’ve got this,” Arnold said noting that there are two trucks and two crews that can work on the project.