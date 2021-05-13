WELLSVILLE — The village board held a hearing to change zoning designation on part of North Main Street to accommodate increased parking for the Jones Memorial Hospital building project.
No one objected to amending the zoning designation from a Residential 1 to a Residential 2 for properties stretching from 241 to 313 N. Main. Attorney Richard Buck Jr. went over the state requirements with the board and assured them there was no environmental impact in changing the designation.
The board will vote on the Local Law #1 of 2021 changing the zoning designation at the next meeting.
Following the hearing the meeting moved quickly with requests and approvals for local events, including a farmers market.
The board approved an application for a special event permit for the Wellsville village farmers market scheduled for Saturdays, beginning June 5 through Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The markets are on the front lawn of the David A. Howe Library at 155 N. Main.
Permission to use the lawn has been approved by the library. Mayor Randy Shayler commented on the plan that was submitted, saying, “This is a very good comprehensive plan that they have submitted.”
In 2018 and 2019, farmers markets were held on the same site but they were curtailed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
A special informational meeting has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Chelsea’s for those interested in participating in the market or volunteering to help with the market.
The board also heard a request from the fire department for the Dyke Street Company to host a chicken barbecue June 10. Due to a lack of information the board will have to approve the event request at the next meeting.
In the upcoming weeks, the village will purchase two vehicles. The first is a police car at a cost of around $36,000. However Chief Tim O'Grady did not have the full details on the vehicle, so the request was postponed until the next meeting.
The board did approve the request to purchase a four-wheel drive pickup truck at a cost around $35,000 for the public works department. The cost will be taken from the capital reserve in the general fund.
The board accepted the resignation of Steven Cummings from the Revolving Loan Fund board.
Mayor Shayler remarked, “I would like to thank Stephen Cummings for the multiple years that he's been involved with the board.”
While the annual inspection for the fire department will take place at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day, the mayor announced that there will be no Memorial Day parade this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the American Legion will conduct a memorial service in Memorial Park. Flags will be placed on veterans' graves and there will be a display of sponsored flags on the lawn of Jones Memorial Hospital.
Public works Superintendent Bill Whitfield reminded the board that on Sunday from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. there will be no electrical power in the village while crews work on the Niles Hill substation.
He said generators will operate traffic lights and on the Arterial the new backup battery system will be “tested” for the first time.
At the board’s May 24 meeting, a public hearing will be scheduled for the renewal of the Charter Communications franchise agreement. The time will be announced at a later date.