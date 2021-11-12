WELLSVILLE — After 13 years of directing the repair and snowplowing of roads, Wellsville’s highway superintendent is stepping down.
Dean Arnold submitted his letter of resignation to Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth Wednesday. He declined to give a reason and after the meeting told reporters, “I have no comment at this time. A statement will be forthcoming.”
Alsworth had little to say except for thanking Arnold for his years of service and wishing him luck in the future.
As for who will run the highway department in the near future, long-time employee and Deputy Superintendent Brian Smith will take over. Arnold will be on the job until Nov. 22.
The announcement preceded the town board’s discussion concerning filling the seat left vacant when Councilman Bill Fish resigned at the end of September. Councilwoman Patty Graves suggested since the board members have received eighteen or more letters of interest and resumes for the position that the members pen some questions to ask the candidates.
Alsworth said that he would like to know political viewpoints, but later explained that he doesn’t care what political stripe a candidate wears and is more interested in their ethics and experience.
Since the board won’t have their slate of questions prepared before its next meeting scheduled for December, Alsworth said they may not even have a candidate in January.
“We’re in no hurry we just want to get the right person,” he said. He added that those interested in the position should continue to apply to either a board member or the town clerk.
The new board member will be appointed to fill the remainder of Fish’s term and will have to run for the position in the next election again for the remainder of Fish’s term.
Fire department contract
Prior to the regular meeting the board held two public hearings that were sparsely attended.
The first dealt with the fire contract between the town, village and fire department. The contract has been a bone of contention for years, with negotiations running hot and cold. Alsworth said that since the village and town cannot come to an agreement, the town is putting it in the hands of a lawyer and the lawyer can negotiate with the village’s lawyer.
“There is no reason why this agreement can not go back to the way it was done in 1942 when the town set up the first fire district, and the way it was done until just a few years ago,” Allsworth said. “I’d much rather use the money for the department than spend it on an attorney.”
He urged the fire department to come to a resolution.
He also wanted to make it clear, he said, that the town supports the fire department.
Following the hearing, in its regular meeting the board approved a $148,000 budget for the fire department with $3,000 for insurances and $20,000 for attorney fees included.
2022 budget
The second hearing was on the town budget for 2022. There is zero increase in the funds going to the town. The total budget is just over $4.16 million with a tax levy of about $1.73 million.
More than $2 million in reimbursements offsets the total budget. While those property owners in the town outside the village will see less than half a percentage point increase, those living in the village will see a little over half a percentage point increase due to increases in wages, and insurance costs.
The board approved the budget.
In other business the board learned from Jack Jones who is coordinating the highway/town hall building project between the town and the Building and Trades Department at Alfred State College, that the project is ahead of schedule at this point.
Keeping it on schedule, he said, depends on the availability of windows to finish enclosing the building before winter hits. The original window order has been delayed until Dec. 21 after the fall semester ends. The windows aren’t currently available locally and Jones said the supplier is looking at its other stores to try and fill the order before the end of the semester.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 8th at the airport.