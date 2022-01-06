WELLSVILLE — With the wind howling outside the hangar at the Wellsville Airport, where the town board holds its regular meetings, quick work was done Wednesday night when appointees for the new year were approved and sworn in.
At the top of the list was the approval of Karl Graves as town justice. The former legislator was sworn in previously and has already ruled from the bench. Village Clerk Wendy Seeley will act as his court clerk.
When it came to the supervisor’s assignments for the year, while serving as the fourth man on the board of ethics, Councilman Jesse Case will be working on new assignments due to the 25 anniversary of the Eldred (Pa.) World War II Museum, where he is director.
The supervisor’s appointments approved by the board included one-year appointments to the board of ethics for Ronald Lanphier, chairman, and Mark Johnson, Susan Goetschius, Case and a fifth person to be determined at a later date.
Sally Boehl will serve as deputy town clerk and deputy registrar. Kathy Faulkner will serve as dog control officer. Town Clerk Danielle Osgood will serve as records manager, registrar of vital statistics as well as payroll clerk. The town attorney is Michael Finn and Ronald Taylor was approved as town historian.
Community Bank was designated the town’s depository and WJQZ/WLSV is the emergency alert system radio station.
As for additional appointments that did not need to be approved by the board, Council member Patricia Graves will serve as deputy supervisor as well as the delegate to the Association of Towns, as part of the assessor committee, the liaison to the county legislature, Fire and EMS liaison and will continue as liaison to the village board and will serve on the board of assessment.
Councilman Michael Miller well serve on the airport committee and on the investment committee. He will be the liaison for landfill and for recycling, and he will also serve as the planning board liaison and will serve on the solar and the community development committees.
Case will continue as part of the water and sewer districts committee, the dog control liaison, the town court liaison, and on the park committee, the community development committee, solar committee, and cemetery committee,
Supervisor Shad Alsworth will serve on the water sewer district committee, the assessor committee, the emergency services plan coordinator and as liaison highway and bridge committee, and the park committee. He will serve on the board of assessment committee and as liaison to the YMCA.
There has been no action yet regarding the appointment of a fourth person to the town board.
Christopher Martell was appointed as the emergency management officer while William Day Jr. will serve as deputy officer. Martell will also serve as emergency services plan coordinator with Day as deputy coordinator. Rich Winslow will serve as building code inspector and will advise on several other committees.
The Wellsville Town Board officially meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month unless otherwise advertised.