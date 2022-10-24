WELLSVILLE — The Headless Horseman will ride onto the stage when the Starlight Theatre Company performs “Sleepy Hollow: The Musical” at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday in the Grace United Mission Center.
Written nearly 200 years ago by Washington Irving, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is a Halloween favorite and has been made into movies, plays, cartoons, and animated dramas, yet only one musical.
Ryan Keib the show’s producer said that the Starlight Theatre Company enjoys offering musicals to the public, but that it is expensive to purchase the performing rights to them.
“We’ve been wanting to do another musical, so we’ve been saving up," he said. "We liked this musical, which features catchy original music and combines comedy with the drama, and the timing was right for Halloween."
This will be the company’s last performance for the year.
Keib added that the story of timid schoolmaster Ichabod Crain and the love triangle between him, Katrina Van Castle and Brom Bones and the avenging Headless Horseman will be enhanced with the help of donations from patrons and businesses. The musical numbers will be loud and clear thanks to the personal microphones and better sound equipment that have been purchased from the donations.
“We’ve got some great singers in the group and the songs are really fun,” Keib said, adding that the cast of 25 is the largest the troupe has ever had for a performance. The thespians hail from Wellsville, Andover, Angelica, and Bolivar.
“We really have put together a spectacular and crowd-pleasing show for the community,” said director Heidi Lawton, a veteran actress and one of the founders of the Starlight Theatre Company. “Our cast and crew have been working hard to make it the best show Starlight Theatre Company has ever had.”
Through the staging and props designed by Jamie O’Kelly, from the glowing eyes of the Headless Horseman’s steed to the jack-o-lantern head to the spirits roving the theater, Keib said the audience will be immersed in the production.
“Sleepy Hollow: The Musical,” based on Irving’s story from 1820, retells the tale of superstitious, gawky schoolmaster Ichabod Crane and his adventures in Sleepy Hollow, a quiet farming village with its share of ghost stories. At a fall dance hosted by the village’s richest man and his attractive daughter, Crane hears the tale of the vengeful Headless Horseman. At the end of the evening as Crane is riding home, alone, he encounters the horseman.
“But there’s nothing to be scared of. This spooky comedy will thrill and delight community members of all ages,” Keib said.
The Grace United Mission Center (formerly the Christian Temple) is on the corner of Fassett Street and Maple Avenue. Admission is $6 at the door; there is no presale and the ticket includes desserts.