Sleepy Hollow: The Musical

The cast of “Sleepy Hollow: The Musical” spooks Ichabod Crane with the tale of the headless Horseman.

 Provided

WELLSVILLE — The Headless Horseman will ride onto the stage when the Starlight Theatre Company performs “Sleepy Hollow: The Musical” at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday in the Grace United Mission Center.

Written nearly 200 years ago by Washington Irving, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is a Halloween favorite and has been made into movies, plays, cartoons, and animated dramas, yet only one musical.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social