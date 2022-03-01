WELLSVILLE — The Catherine Schuyler Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution announced that Brooklyn Stisser, a senior at Wellsville High School, has been selected as their Chapter Good Citizen.
Brooklyn is the senior class president, a member of the National Honor Society, serving as president, as well as treasurer of the International Club. She has participated in varsity volleyball and varsity track and field. She volunteers at her church by helping with soup kitchens, food drives, and church services.
Brooklyn will receive a monetary award from the chapter, and her essay application was forwarded for judging at the district level.
Also participating as Good Citizens from their respective schools are the following: Claire Volk, Alfred-Almond; Matthew Weaver, Belfast; Jessica Majot, Bolivar-Richburg; Rachel Dyche, Cuba-Rushford; Zoe Beardsley, Fillmore; Jacob Golden, Friendship; Sofia Marra, Genesee Valley; and Rachel Jackson, Whitesville.
Each student will receive a certificate and pin from the National Society.
The DAR Good Citizens program is open to all senior class students who are enrolled in an accredited public or private school. The student selected as their school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
Students choosing to enter the Good Citizen Scholarship Contest, which is a timed essay, become eligible to advance through local, district, state, divisional, and national levels of judging by non-DAR judges. Two national winners (a girl and a boy) are chosen each year and receive a trip to Washington, D.C., for the DAR National Convention, Continental Congress, where each is presented with a $5,000 scholarship.