WELLSVILLE — Senior citizens in Wellsville want a community center.
At a recent Allegany County Office For the Aging town hall meeting in Wellsville, seniors expressed their wants, for what Wellsville and the county aren’t providing. OFA Director Anita Mattison opened the meeting saying, “We want to know what works and what doesn’t work and what services you want.”
Seniors were quick to express that they have no place to go and meet for recreational and social activities. They would like to have a place where they could go daily to play cards and put together puzzles, with a lending library or book exchange. They would also like a place to exercise with senior fitness activities, organized walks and trips.
Concerning access to recreational and fitness opportunities, Mattison inquired about the local YMCA.
Nearly a decade ago the town of Wellsville opted to close its Main Street community center and turn its programming over to the YMCA. Since that time senior opportunities have decreased. At the OFA meeting some seniors said the programming at the Y is too costly for them.
Mattison inquired about trips and the seniors replied that they would like to be able to go to casinos, state parks, shopping sites, museums, and theatrical events both inside and outside the county. The trips should be low-cost or no-cost, the seniors agreed.
“At every meeting we have had so far, seniors have said that they would like to be able to go on trips,” Mattison said.
Pertaining to the village infrastructure the seniors complained about two areas on Main Street being very rough on vehicles — in front of the Bokman dealership just north of the bridge and the intersection of State Street and North Main Street. They also expressed concern about access to the new Walgreen Pharmacy drive-through opening shorty on the Bolivar Road and were pleased to learn that a traffic study at that site is taking place.
But, looking ahead, they complained that they don’t like the idea of climbing over snowbanks or navigating slippery or snowy streets when it comes to snow removal on Main Street. Mattison said their concerns will be reported to the village government.
Seniors also said that they would like to attend classes on painting or crafts.
Mattison explained that the results from the 12 town halls and one general meeting will be compiled in a report and sent to the county legislature for their information.
There are five meetings left on the OFA calendar and one open session for all residents.
The remaining meetings take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Thursday, Cuba AA Arnold Community Center
• Oct. 3, Alfred Station Seventh Day Baptist Church
• Oct. 6, Angelica United Methodist Church
• Oct. 11, Andover Fire Hall
• Oct. 13, Rushford Town Hall