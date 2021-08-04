WELLSVILLE — Students in the Wellsville School Districts will be wearing masks when they go back to school in September.
At Tuesday night’s board meeting, superintendent David Foster updated those attending the meeting as to what has taken place and what will take place in the upcoming school year.
First, Foster applauded and commended all the work that staff, teachers and employees have done since regular school as they know it was disrupted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We met that first day in March and started planning for what we thought would be just a couple of weeks,” Foster said.
When students returned to schooling in a hybrid form that put elementary students in school and divided high school students into two sections allowing them to be in the school building only twice week and learning at home, online for the remainder of the school week, they had just over a month left of the school year.
Classes continued with the same hybrid plan in the Fall of 2020 with many extracurricular programs eliminated or greatly curtailed. They continued that way for most8 of the 20-21 school year.
Foster commended everyone for working together and restated that the goal of the board of education was to get students back in the school buildings.
He went on to say that when school starts in September all students will be wearing masks inside the buildings, but they will all be inside the buildings five days a week.
When it comes to students wearing masks foster said, “Who has the authority. The governor’s office and the state board of health. I’ve heard from the commissioner of education that masks will be required in the fall while students are inside the building. We anticipate tat by mid-month we will have more guidance on the matter.”
Students will be social distancing by three feet eliminating the need for overflow classrooms. Students will be able to unmask when outside.
When it comes to athletics, foster said the state will follow the recommendations of the COC, American Academy of Pediatrics and the state Department of Health.
But as noted by the board COVID-19 restrictions did not stop the Wellsville Varsity Girls’ Softball team from having a banner year. Before getting around to routine appointments and expenditures the board of education recognized three Lady Lions for their prowess on the diamond and leading the team to its first Section V Class B2 Championship under head coach Matt Burke. The Lady Lions scored with a 12 to 2 win over the No. 4 Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles in Wellsville.
Burke introduced the three overachievers to the board – seniors Matti Burke and Maddie Spicer and freshman Makenzie Cowburn.
“The best thing is that Makenzie (Cowburn) was just a freshman. We only have one senior and one junior coming back to the team. The future looks bright for Wellsville’s Womens Softball,” Burke said.
The three girls received certificates of recognition for the board at the hand of board president Al Mosher.
Burke was recognized for being named a Big 30 all Star and for making the All-State second team.
Spicer was recognized for being named a Big 30 All-Star.
Cowburn was recognized for being named the Big 30 Pitcher of the Year, being recognized as an All-Greater Rochester athlete by the Democrat and Chronicle and being named to the All-State First Team.
Before adjourning the board approved several resignations, long term and temporary appointments. It approved a payment of $21,600 in regard to the ongoing building project and authorized the collection of school taxes in the adjusted amount of $8,057,632.