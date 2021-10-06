WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Board of Education paid some bills and approved some new staff positions Tuesday — and district officials expressed pleasure at seeing students smiling at homecoming.
During the superintendent’s report, David Foster said that a great homecoming celebration was held this past weekend, with dancing, beverages and food and students dressed up.
“Because it was held outdoors on the turf, students didn’t have to wear masks,” he said. “It was good to see their smiling faces and everyone having fun.”
Following the meeting, Foster noted that the school administration has not received any more complaints about students being required to wear masks inside the school, as it had at September’s meeting. Four parents and guardians had asked the board to stand up against the state mandates, citing health and developmental problems that may result from students wearing masks.
“We explained our mandate at the last meeting,” Foster said, “and I guess they saw our point. We have to do what the state education department requires.”
Inside, students and staff wear masks; outside, they don’t have to.
“We’re just trying to keep our students safe,” he said.
And the precautions seem to be working. Foster said that the district has not had any school-related positive cases of COVID-19.
The school now has its New York state lab license and has tests to administer when needed. The tests are conducted by the nursing staff in the two schools. The tests are given on a case-by-case basis and after obtaining parental approval.
“Our goal has always been to reduce the need to quarantine and not have to go back to long-distance learning,” Foster said. “It is very, very important that parents or guardians keep children home who don’t feel 100%.”
There have been four student cases of COVID-19, but those were contracted outside of school, Foster said.
Like other school districts across the state, Foster said that Wellsville is also having problems getting bus drivers.
“The assistant principal and I are ready to get behind the wheel if we have to, but hopefully it won’t come to that,” he said.
The district is encouraging people to seek bus driving positions.
Foster said, “If people have an interest in driving a bus, they should come in and apply. We’ll get them trained and behind the wheel as soon as we can.”