WELLSVILLE — At the first Wellsville Board of Education meeting of 2021, the board tapped recent graduates to work in the school while they are home on break.
Due to the pandemic, 2020 high school graduates left the school building early in the second part of the academic year, never to return to their lockers and desks until weeks later — — and not again to classes.
But at Monday night’s board meeting, nine recent graduates were approved to return to their old stomping grounds.
With the sounds of a practice permeating the Zoom board meeting, Superintendent David Foster told the board that they wanted to “be prepared“ as students returned to school in the case that more substitutes would be needed. (Foster noted that the noise heard during the meeting was coming from students involved in fitness and training.)
The school shut down early prior to the Christmas break due to staff quarantines, he said.
“We put out the word to staff that if they had any students home from college that we would be interested in hiring them as subs,” he said, explaining that many colleges are not starting classes until sometime in February.
“We had a good response,” he said.
The board went on to approve 10 former students as non-certified substitute teachers and most of the same as monitors, substitute teacher’s aids and substitute assistants.
Those approved in all the areas are, Sage Brown, Katie Lyn Flitcroft, Kelleach Bailey, Molly Cole, Sarah Carlton, Emma Kinnicutt, Samantha Quick, Mitzi Kalkbrenner and Robert Shuryn. Quinn Burke was approved as a non-certified sub, while Stephanie Browning was approved as a monitor, substitute teacher’s aide, and substitute assistant.
Board President Al Mosher commended the creative thinking.
Meanwhile, despite the fitness training going on, Foster said it is unlikely that New York schools will be able to continue the winter sports season.
"These sessions are for fitness and training," he said. "We’re trying to give students as much normalcy as possible. When and if they are approved, we will get back to volleyball, basketball and wrestling, but the problem then becomes scheduling."
Prior to the regular business of the meeting, the first of the board’s budget review sessions for the upcoming school budget took place, with treasurer Emily Peavey outlining the district’s debt service. She said, “I call it the car payments and mortgage part of the budget.”
Debt service makes up about 14% of the budget.
Board members questioned the bus replacement part of the debt service budget. The district maintains a fleet of 20 buses, each with an average lifespan of 10 years and asks voters to approve the purchase of two buses each year. The district pays off a bus in five years and receives 90% reimbursement from the state for transportation.
When a bus reaches the 10-year mark, Peavey explained, it is sold through Auctions International “and we’re getting considerable returns.” Buses are sold as is.
The board also approved payments totaling $121,000 for charges incurred in the ongoing building project.