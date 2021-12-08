WELLSVILLE — As he has for the last several months, Wellsville School Superintendent Dave Foster opened Tuesday’s meeting with a coronavirus update.
Foster reiterated the plea from the Department of Health and other stakeholders from a video press conference earlier in the day, urging the masked people in attendance, to get vaccinated and boosted in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
“Our healthcare system is on the brink,” he said. “I implore everyone to help us get past this.”
The board quickly went on to its other business, including a presentation from the wrestling coach Tyler Carman and four members of the varsity wrestling team — Sam Childs, Shawn Davidson, Evan Wrought and John Layfield.
Carman told the board that the 18-member squad came in third at a recent tournament and said they would like to make an overnight trip Jan. 7-8 to attend the 2022 Mid-Winter Tournament in Port Byron.
He continued in answer to a question, “We’re spread out (pertaining to weight classes) and we’re youthful (there is only one senior on the team).”
Foster added, “The last tournament turned out well. The wrestlers are a little more at-risk than in other sports. It blows me away that they have found a way to wrestle with masks on.”
The board approved the wrestling trip. Carman said the team will stay overnight on the campus of SUNY Oswego, where they will have the campus to themselves due to the winter break. He added that everyone on campus is required to be vaccinated.
The board went on to approve the hiring of Marvin Miner, whose initial certifications are in coordinator of work-based learning programs for career development extension, business and marketing and school business leadership, to a probationary position in technology at the elementary school.
The board also approved the appointment of Isaiah Brooks, whose initial certification is in physical education is pending, in the physical education area.
The board also approved the temporary instructional appointments of Benjamin Lobe as the musical play adviser and Tim Witter as the technical director.
Coaches for Odyssey of the Mind were approved — Stephanie Viglietta, Stephanie Browning, Rebekah Hickson and Lois Miller.
The board learned that Christmas concerts for both choral and orchestral students will be taking place over the next two weeks. The concerts will take place in the auditorium with only four guests per student and masks are required.
The high school concert will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 15.
The sixth-grade concert will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 20. The seventh- and eighth-grade concert will follow at 7:30 p.m.
There will be no elementary school concert.