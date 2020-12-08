WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Board of Education concluded its December Zoom meeting with some retirements and promotions.
School Superintendent David Foster opened the meeting and all members of the board Zoomed in online.
Foster noted that the school administrators and staff had received a thank you card from three local nursing homes which benefitted from a “dress down day” at the school. Each of the three facilities received $150 which was utilized to provide snacks and pizza and “stuff like that” for the staff and administrators he said.
The board also set the 2021 agenda for the annual budget. The board will work through the new budget starting in January and concluding at 6 p.m. May 4 with a budget hearing prior to the budget vote on May 18. Approval was given with the caveat: the sessions will take place pending COVID-19.
The board learned that the district is implementing a new “one page” registration form for new students. Parents or guardians will be able to use email to complete the registration process.
The board also learned that long-time elementary school AIS Math Teacher Carol Tompkins will be retiring. Also, in the elementary school, Nate Kewley will be moving to the assistant principal position.
In the upcoming semester, Sarah Marsh will be assuming the position of foreign language teacher, in French, due to the retirement of French teacher B. McCartney. Marsh, an Arcade resident, is a SUNY Geneseo graduate who has taught in the Warsaw school district.
Zoomed into the meeting, Marsh told the board members, “I’m very excited.”
School Business Executive Emily Peavey told the board that transportation officer Dave Saunders had completed certification requirements. In his fourth year as transportation supervisor, Saunders has been employed by the district for 20 years. She also commended him for helping his employees during this pandemic by purchasing food for those isolating due to COVID-19.
“I’m humbled to know this man,” she said.
Peavey also noted that the district will continue its association with Auctions International Inc., a business that specializes in school equipment.
“We do get a pretty good result with them. We got $5,000 more for a bus than we would have gotten by using them,” Peavey said.
In addition to approving a new safety plan, the board also approved the members of the district’s new Emergency Response Team – Peavey, Chad Green, Erica Afftuck, Bryan Gamach and Dalton Ketchner.
The next meeting of the board will take place on Jan. 4. If the meeting is conducted on Zoom, members of the public who wish to attend, should contact the school superintendent at (585) 596-2170 to obtain a link.