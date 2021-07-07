WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville School District Board of Education held its reorganization meeting Tuesday night, but still looks much the same as it did the day before.
Three incumbents — Bryan Gamache, Heather Gill and Keith Loines — who ran for reelection in May were sworn in along with board president Al Mosher and superintendent David Foster. Later in the meeting Mosher was reelected by his fellow board members to serve as president with Loines to serve as vice president.
Before approving several appointments, Foster read a letter from the Allegany County Department of Health thanking the district for its cooperation during the COVID-19 crisis.
The district hosted vaccination and rapid testing clinics, which, DOH director Tyler Shaw said, benefitted the entire county.
Foster also reported that the June graduation ceremony in front of the high school went off without a hitch. Originally scheduled for the airport, the ceremony returned to the school when COVID-19 restrictions allowed.
“It was a beautiful night. The sound was great. It was a full house and it was wonderful to bring everyone back,” Foster said.
The superintendent also noted that few students will be attending summer school classes at the school.
“Most summer school classes are being held remotely by BOCES,” he said.
He also took a moment to look back on the last school year.
“We should all be proud,” he said. “When we started planning last March (2020) we thought it was going to be for just a couple of weeks. We got through this last year with the support of everyone and with everyone on board.
“We still have a lot of questions for the fall,” he continued, “but we’re all in here (meeting room) without a mask, so that is good.”
Four new hires were in attendance, who were introduced to the board members as they were approved.
Kerry Bassage, whose initial certification in elementary education in students with disabilities grades 1 through 6 is pending, was appointed on probation in the elementary education tenure area with her probation period to be effective from Aug. 24 to Aug. 23, 2025.
Elizabeth Joyce, whose professional certification in early childhood education birth to grade 2, childhood education grades 1 through 6, literacy birth to grade 6 and literacy grade 5 to 12, was conditionally appointed on probation in the elementary education tenure area with the same probationary period.
Isabel Mariotti, whose emergency COVID-19 certification in students with disabilities grade 1 through 6 and childhood education grade 1 through 6, was conditionally appointed on probation as well.
The Board of Education also approved Tyler Common as a summer cleaner.
The board also approved a schedule of board meetings for the 2021-22 school year. All meetings will convene at 6:30 p.m. (except for the August meeting which will start at 6 p.m.) in the STEAM area of the secondary school. Regular meetings will take place on the first Tuesday of the month.