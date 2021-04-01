WELLSVILLE — Wellsville Central School District residents will vote on a $31.57 million 2021-22 budget, which is lower than the current budget year, on May 18.
At the last board of education meeting, members heard the final budget presentation by Emily Peavey, the district's business executive, and then voted to approve the $31,568,830 spending plan. The May 18 ballot will include at least one proposition for the purchase of school buses, which was also approved by the board.
Peavey said the new budget is $644,401 lower than the previous year as departments were asked early on to keep budget requests flat.
Peavey said the lower cost is due to a decrease in salaries through attrition and the fact that some salaries were shifted into being paid through grants and other contractional payments. Peavey said that there was also a reduction in BOCES expenses.
Supply costs were also lowered due to unexpended funds from the Smart School grant received in 2020.
The proposition to purchase two 70-passenger conventional buses, "at a total maximum cost of 300,000 or so much thereof as may be necessary to be raised by taxes on the taxable property of the school district.”
Peavey said there are 267 employees in the district, not including substitutes.
She also noted that the district had not received any information on state and federal funding levels for 2021-22, adding, “I know that nobody (state and federal) is discussing what they’ve already taken away from us.”
Peavey said that the entire 2021-22 budget will be released in the monthly Overview district publication.
In other action, the board approved the payment of $143,692 for charges incurred in the ongoing building project. Of that amount, $81,379 went to Mazza Mechanical Services.
The Board of Education also conditionally approved Alison Mitchell as a certified substitute teacher, Kerry Kane Bassage as a non-certified longterm sub; Sierra Dickerson to a probationary position of student teacher, Deborah Stadelman to the probationary position of food service helper and Amber Lewis as a substitute teacher’s aide.
The board also accepted the resignations due to retirement of bus monitor Barbara A. Hoagland and bus driver Sandra J. Wigent, both effective at the end of the school year in June.