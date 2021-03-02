WELLSVILLE — The high school parking lot was full when the Board of Education met Monday night, but it wasn’t the meeting that drew attention, it was the first night of spring football practice.
After following the state’s coronavirus restrictions, the board is able to open a spring sports schedule. Monday night, those wanting to play spring football practiced in the gym with many parents waiting for their athletes in the parking lot — with motors running to keep warm while the snow fell.
The spring season, said Superintendent David Foster, also includes cheerleading and girls’ volleyball. Wrestling, because of close contact, is still off the list.
And while many of the school’s athletes are getting their sports fix, students participating in the arts are also getting their due.
After the meeting, Foster explained that many of the school music programs are a little more difficult to schedule due to the fact that those participating in chorus or orchestra must maintain a 12-foot separation.
“We’re doing what we can, but much of the time the students can’t practice together because of the distance that has to be maintained," he said. "We just don’t have that kind of room, so the students practice by themselves and together virtually.”
He added that the hope is that there will be a spring concert season, but that it will probably be virtual.
However, presuming there will be a parade on Memorial Day, there will also be a band performance. Foster said that in lieu of a full-fledged band, which requires the same distance to be maintained when rehearsing, the band director is putting together a drumline to perform in the traditional parade.
When it comes to theater, Foster said there will be a spring play and that they are working on the logistics now.
“The play will be streamed, similar to the way basketball games are currently streamed from the school website,” he said.
While the greater audience views online, Foster said he hopes to be able to allow two spectators in person, per each student involved in the performance.
The senior art show, Foster said, is going on as scheduled.
And, as for basketball, Foster said the no-spectator rule has been lifted, and two spectators per varsity and junior varsity player are now allowed. The no-spectator rule is still in place for modified basketball because of space limitations.
The games are being streamed via the district’s new, reimagined website. Gone are the hot air balloons flying over the school. Ross Munson, who spoke at the meeting told the board he streamlined the old website to make it easier for users to access relevant information.
Munson is the district’s Living Environment teacher. He is also creating a more accessible staff directory for the website. He said that the photos on the site will also be kept up to date, noting that the photos on the old site were of students who have graduated, when they were freshmen.
Virtual running has kept the elementary school students busy for the first part of this term along with other heart healthy activities as part of a program from the American Heart Association.
Larry Peacock, elementary physical education teacher, told the board the elementary students really got involved in the program even taking it home to their parents. They got so involved that many went door to door or online to collect over $1,200 for the American Heart Association. As part of their fitness program the students ran all around the village seeing how far they could go in so many minutes. The running was done virtually.
As part of the budget work for the upcoming school year, the board heard a report on the cafeteria, transportation and OM. Foster noted that there were few changes, and that the transportation budget is highly subsidized by the state. Later in the meeting the board approved adding a proposition to the budget to purchase two, 72-passenger buses at a total maximum cost of $300,000.
As part of the meeting the board approved several appointments for both instructional personnel and sports. It approved student teachers and substitutes and teacher’s aides. Before adjourning the board also approved nearly $180,000 in payments for charges incurred in regard to the building project.