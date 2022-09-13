Wellsville site

A privately owned pocket park on State Street in Wellsville where walkers are allegedly harassed.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — Village trustees on Monday evening heard from two women who are not happy with the streets and parks in the village.

Cassie Hawley expressed her concern over the men occupying the pocket park along her South Broad/State Street walking route, saying their behavior is rude and obnoxious.

