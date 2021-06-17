WELLSVILLE — This week's village board meeting was anything but routine when three citizens stepped forward to suggest projects that would improve the village.
Janet Kemp suggested that the paving of Whitney Place would help increase the value of a house she is trying to sell there and improve the pothole cluttered street.
The plan sounded good to the trustees, but they questioned whether Whitney Place was a dedicated street. The village can only pave dedicated streets, they said.
Kemp wondered the same since, as she pointed out, the village plows the street, there is garbage pickup and the residents pay village taxes.
Streets can be dedicated to the village at the request of the property owners, and if the street meets specifications. In the case of streets, according to some board members, the roadway must be 33 feet.
Mayor Randy Shayler said that he would speak to Bill Whitfield, head of public works, to see what “Band Aides” could be applied to the problem and he asked Trustee Mike Roeske to look into the street’s status and report back at the next board meeting.
Kate Murphy, using Andover as an example, said she visited the next town east during its village-wide yard sales and “the village was filled with throngs of people.”
“Why not bring throngs of people into Wellsville for a village-wide yard sale?" she asked. "They would certainly stop downtown to eat and shop, too. We want people to see what Wellsville has to offer."
Shayler noted that due to the late lifting of COVID-19 restrictions organizers were unable to pull together the logistics for this year’s Sunnydale Yard Sales, which are traditionally held in September. The event was canceled last year as well.
“I’m absolutely in favor of the (village-wide yard sale event),” Shayler said and made a motion that was approved, to cancel the need for lawn sale permits for such an event. Participants will only need to register.
However, Murphy’s proposal calls for the village-wide yard sale to take place the second weekend in July (since there will be no Balloon Rally parade).
“Covid is behind us now and we’ll offer all the help we can to get things back to normal,” Shayler said.
He advised Murphy to talk to the Sunnydale organizers and come back to the next board meeting with a plan. The next meeting is June 28.
The final visitor to the board meeting, Angela Glickstein, asked the board members to compare and contrast the landscape of the old Municipal Building to its neighbor across the street — the David A. Howe Library, noting that the garden sites around the Municipal building would suffer by comparison.
“Although the village has been valiant in mowing the grass on Jefferson Street and clipping the bushes and trees on Main and Jefferson many of these plants are dying and are no longer attractive," she said. "Shouldn't this section of Main Street and the former Municipal Building be enhanced by refreshed and improved affordable landscaping? Whatever its future, wouldn’t more attractive landscaping make it better?"
She noted that the project to dig out, replace and remove dead and dying and overgrown trees and bushes with smaller and more attractive plants would cost between an estimated $1,302 and $1,627 with the project to take place in the fall. She asked if the village could take on all or part of the expense?
Shayler said, “We’ve all gone past the building and wondered what’s going to happen to it and not really seen what it looks like.”
It was suggested that the clock tower be included in the project. The trustees expressed favor of a Beautification Of The Municipal Building project.
Shayler asked Glickstein to be the consultant on the project, adding, “We’ll have to get additional quotes on your proposal. (The village would undertake the task.) And we’ll lean on you for direction.”
She is to consult with the mayor over the summer on plans for the BOMB project.
Funds for the project, Shayler suggested, could come from part of the federal funding that is being rebated to municipalities from the COVID-19 relief package.
After the Community Speaks part of the meeting concluded, the board quickly passed several resolutions to purchase equipment including filters, pumps and buildings for the water department, which are subject to permissive referendums.
Before closing, Chief of Police Tim O’Grady asked if the board’s permission to close State Street in front of the high school for graduation still stands, because the board of education is considering moving the ceremony back to the street from the airport.
Shayler said the permission still stands, advising O’Grady to get back to them. Graduation is scheduled for June 25.