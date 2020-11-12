WELLSVILLE — With a light rain falling, the American Legion Post 702 honored service men and women on Veteran’s Day in Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Despite the rain, nearly two dozen people huddled under umbrellas to listen to the brief speeches made by officials. Among those who weren’t in attendance at this annual service were representatives from the town and village governments.
“I didn’t think we had to invite them,” said Legion Commander Brent Roberts after the ceremony. “We do this every year.”
Roberts said the Legion decided to hold the event in the rain because “our servicemen and woman don’t stop fighting because it’s raining or snowing.”
Roberts led off his Veteran’s Day remarks with, “There is a lot of uncertainty in our world today, though one thing for certain is our military is ready to defend the United States of America.
“On Veterans Day we honor every man and woman who’s ever worn the uniform of our nation, those who selflessly secured America’s promise throughout our history. That same history teaches us that security doesn’t just happen. It demands effort, sacrifice, courage and commitment.
”It requires generations of men and women willing to go to distant lands. As the Korean War memorial in Washington says, to defend countries they never knew and a people they never met.
“Today we salute the service of all veterans and we keep in our hearts thoughts and prayers for the fallen, the missing and those who right now are serving in harm’s way,” he said.
Roberts further noted that Veteran’s Day 2020 would be the last time Honor Guard Caller John Riley, former Legion commander, would be commanding the color guard.
“At this time I would like to recognize one of our longtime dedicated members of our Legion Honor Guard,” Roberts said, continuing, “This member has been a member of our honor guard since joining the Legion back in the ‘70s. He’s been in charge of calling the command since 1986.
”I’m guessing he’s helped with over 1,000 funeral services,” Roberts said of Riley. “Today will be his last day as being our full-time command caller. He still plans on being an active honor guard member. I would personally like to say thank you to John Riley.”
Roberts explained that the Legion had planned to honor Riley at a dinner that evening, but because of COVID-19 restrictions the dinner was postponed until a later date.
The Veterans Day service concluded with the rising and lowering of the flag to half-staff, a 21-gun salute and a bugler playing “Taps.”