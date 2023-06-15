WELLSVILLE – Plans for the Quicklee’s gas station are being reviewed for environmental and transportation issues, town board members reported.
On Wednesday, community members asked about the progress of the gas station on Bolivar Road, which has been in the planning for more than two years.
Sitting in for the supervisor, Deputy Supervisor Patty Graves said plans have been held up by the State Environmental Quality Review process and a change in the site plan requested by the state Department of Transportation. According to Councilman Mike Miller, Quicklee’s has received a permit to tear down an existing structure on the site, but the DOT requested a change in the drive-in area which is adjacent to the Walgreens driveway, to make it safer for outgoing vehicles and assure access for the business to the rear of the site.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Kathie D’Ariano-Gordnier, whose business borders the site, said the information in the SEQR about her well is inaccurate and that the planned retention pond is less than 100 feet from the well. She added the well has been her only source of water for the last 40 years. Since first announced, the project has attracted concerns from neighbors over noise, lights, air quality and possible water pollution as many in the area rely on water wells.
Graves said that the board would look into the information concerning the well in the SEQR and determine what action to take.
WORK ON the new municipal building on West Hanover Street is continuing at a slow pace after students in the Alfred State College Building and Trades program went on summer break, Graves said. A letter from project manager Dan Helveston reported the project was on schedule and students would return to the building site in the first week of August. In the meanwhile, the installation of a gas line has been approved and cement work for the approaches is taking place. The town is also awaiting quotes for the installation of gutters,
The purchases of vehicles and equipment, for the assessor’s office, dog control, highway department and airport took up much of the rest of the meeting. The board approved a second vehicle for the assessor’s office, to be paid for out of the assessor’s existing budget. The highway department was given approval for the purchase of a 2011 Ford Transit truck for Dog Control at a cost of $7,495 to replace a truck that no longer runs.
Because the town has been renting a lift during the new building process, under directions from the supervisor, the highway department was given approval to purchase a used 45-foot-tall lift with only 3,100 hours on it from R.B, U’Ren Equipment Inc. for $18,500. While saving money on the building project, the lift will also be used throughout the town, and can be utilized to cut down tree limbs. The Airport department was given permission to purchase a 2007 GMC Envoy Denali for a cost of $6,000 to be used as a courtesy vehicle for out of town pilots as he nearest car rental agency is in Hornell. To help with the cost the town will sell a 3/4 ton truck used for snow plowing and sanding that is no longer needed. Pilots must have a clean driving record to use the vehicle.
The next town board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 12 at the airport.