Wellsville Police Department

WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Police Department received permission from the village board to exchange the department’s handguns to get new models.

Chief Tim O’Grady was following up during the board's meeting Monday evening on a matter he raised a few meetings ago about obtaining new-model handguns for his officers. The sidearms currently carried by officers are outdated, he said. They are 10 or so years old, he added, when asked.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social