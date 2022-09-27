WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Police Department received permission from the village board to exchange the department’s handguns to get new models.
Chief Tim O’Grady was following up during the board's meeting Monday evening on a matter he raised a few meetings ago about obtaining new-model handguns for his officers. The sidearms currently carried by officers are outdated, he said. They are 10 or so years old, he added, when asked.
O’Grady’s plan calls for selling the old handguns and replacing them with new models. He was told to seek bids.
At Monday’s meeting O'Grady said he had received four replies from his inquiries to gun dealers in the region, with two dealers submitting bids. He said the best proposal is trading 17 older sidearms for 13 new handguns in a transaction valued at $9,700.
“You mean we pay $9,700?” Mayor Randy Shayler asked.
“No. It’s a wash,” O’Grady answered, explaining that the department will trade the 17 sidearms for the 13 new models.
“It is not like we can sell them to the public and I’d just as soon get rid of them and get new ones,” he said.
The proposal was approved, and O’Grady brought up the next pieces of department property he wants to unload, a 2016 Ford Explorer and two light bars. After some discussion, the plan was approved with the understanding that he will once again offer the light bars to the fire department before putting them and the vehicle on an auction website routinely used by police departments.
In other action the board approved hiring Bryce Erdmann as a heavy motor equipment operator for the Public Works Department.
The board also approved an application for special event permit for the Dyke Street Engine Company and the Wellsville Fire Department for a chicken barbecue. The event is scheduled for Oct. 30 from noon until 2 p.m. at the Dyke Street Engine Company at 89 E. Hanover St.
Following up on a request from the first board meeting of the month, O'Grady gave his OK to changing a parking law as it pertains to Broad Street, south of the bridge. A resolution will be voted on at the next board meeting which will take place Oct. 10.