WELLSVILLE — This spring the Wellsville school district will start construction on what it is calling a pavilion — but this $2.1 million project is not your grandpa’s pavilion.
School Superintendent David Foster explained that in the 2019 budget voters approved an Athletic Complex Improvement Project to replace an existing structure located at the athletic complex behind the elementary school. The building which clings to the hillside separating the track and football field on the upper level from the baseball field at the lower level is deteriorating, he said.
According to Dean Giopulos, former Wellsville principal and track coach, the current structure was built in the late 1990s.
“The current building is well past its anticipated lifespan. It was a gift from the Rigas family,” Foster said. “Its condition is pretty ragged at this time.”
He further explained that the existing building does not comply with American with Disabilities Act requirements and is not up to current fire codes.
Designed by the Clark Patterson Lee Architects of Olean, the new building will have a much larger footprint and will be a full two stories with outside access to both levels.
One of the biggest improvements the new structure will provide are team rooms for home and visiting athletes. This is important because currently the athletes gear up in locker rooms inside the elementary school. Once the building is completed visiting athletes will no longer have access to the elementary school which, in this day and age, is a safety precaution, Foster pointed out.
The new building will also provide storage for athletic equipment which is not currently available so close to the fields.
A new press box/announcer’s booth will serve both levels and volunteers/boosters will be able to offer a wider variety of foods and snacks because the structure will house a full kitchen and griddle with a freezer and storage facility.
“They will actively be able to prepare food. They won’t have to get take-out,” Foster said.
There will be ADA approved restrooms on both levels.
While it was approved that $2.1 million be taken from the district’s Capitol Reserve Fund for the project, Foster said the district has been able to put aside $1.1 million toward the project, and the remainder will come from the fund balance.
Construction will get underway following the spring sports season and completion is anticipated in time for football season.