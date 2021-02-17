WELLSVILLE — More than 55 nursing home workers at Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center have voted to ratify their first union contract, ending a labor dispute with the facility owner that begin in July 2018.
The three-year negotiations were marked by worker protests, including a three-day strike in September. Workers are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.
“It’s been an exhausting 31 months," said Cindy Costello, a licensed practical nurse, in a release sent by the union. "We lost a lot of good employees through the fight, but hopefully some will come back now that we have a good contract in place and we have a voice in the workplace when things go wrong."
Caregivers, unhappy with the pace of negotiations, staged the three-day strike at the facility, owned by Excelsior Care Group of New York. Shortly after their strike, workers complained of unfair labor practices and the union filed 11 labor board charges, including wrongful termination, discrimination, unsafe work environment, retaliation and refusal to bargain.
Under the terms of the new contract, union members will receive a ratification bonus along with a total wage increase of 6.75%, broken down into three equal parts across the three-year contract.
The union said workers will receive sick and personal days, increased employer-provided contributions to their retirement, designated holidays and an increase in vacation accruals. With the union, workers will have access to the grievance and arbitration process when issues arise in the workplace.
The union said the contract also includes benefits to help attract and retain qualified staff to care for local residents. Certified nurse assistants and licensed practical nurses will have an established wage scale based on years of experience.
“This contract settlement could not have come at a better time," said Tracey Harrison, 1199SEIU vice president. "Many staff have expressed their concerns regarding staffing mandating and the need to increase the amount of time needed to provide quality patient care."
Harrison said workers are "confident that their contract will provide them the opportunity to address a lot of those concerns that impact patient care."
Nursing and long-term care facilities in New York state are expected to be under more scrutiny in the fallout over COVID-19 deaths of residents throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Nearly 15,000 nursing home residents have reportedly died in the pandemic, and while the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been under fire over a March 25 order that care facilities had to take in patients infected with COVID-19, questions have also been raised about whether safety protocols and staffing levels in facilities contributed to the death toll.
According to the Allegany County Department of Health, 22 COVID-19 deaths are associated with the Highland Park facility. There have been 80 total deaths of Allegany County residents in the pandemic.
Isaac Wiener, chief operating officer of the Excelsior Care Group, said he speaks "for the entire Excelsior family in expressing my joy" that the Highland Park staff ratified the contract.
“The management team of Highland Park is keenly aware of and sensitive to the stress and strain the facility’s loyal employees, true front-line heroes, have lived through over the past year," he said in a statement. "As such, we trust that the next three years will be bring health and happiness to our staff and their families as we look forward to providing the quality care our residents and the Greater Wellsville community have become accustomed to."
Excelsior owns 11 other care facilities — including in Ithaca as well as New Jersey and the greater New York City area.