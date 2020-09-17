WELLSVILLE — Healthcare workers at a Wellsville nursing home walked off the job Thursday in a two-day strike, calling for more pay, affordable health insurance and better care for the facility's residents.
Workers at Highland Park Nursing Home, in a press statement Thursday, also accused management of engaging in "unlawful threats and intimidation tactics."
More than 50 nursing home workers represented by 1199SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East, walked out in part over the lack of a collective bargaining agreement. They say that for more than two years, workers have tried to reach a deal with management.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautuauqua County, issued a statement Thursday in support of the striking nursing home workers.
“With the extraordinary challenges presented by COVID, we need to make sure our hardworking health care employees are fairly compensated and avoid unnecessary disruptions to critical care services,” the senator was quoted as saying in a press release from the union.
Highland Park is owned by Excelsior Group, LLC, a New York-metropolitan-area corporation.
The workers say nursing home management bused in non-union workers from Brooklyn to fill their positions early Thursday.
“We’ve all been harassed by mail and phone," said Cindy Costello, a licensed practical nurse on the picket line. "They hired a bunch of people from NYC to come here and really harass us on the unit."
Highland Park management, learning of the impending strike last week, sent a statement to the Olean Times Herlad, calling a strike “an irresponsible action that can potentially put the wellbeing of all who are in the care of our employees in grave jeopardy."
Signs appeared on the Highland Park property last week stating, “Now hiring all job titles due to labor dispute.”
Highland administrator Blake Apsokardu said last week, “The management team of Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, a member-facility of the Excelsior Care Group, LLC, is keenly aware of and sensitive to the stress and strain our staff had lived through as these front-line heroes confronted the impact of COVID-19. For this reason, we granted a significant pay increase to our employees even while we continued to negotiate a comprehensive contract."
Apsokardu said that in the last nine months Highland has increased pay rates twice, with CNA rates increased between 14.4% and 29.7%, LPN rates increased between 10.2% and 27.3% and other union positions increased by about 9.5%.
"Which employers anywhere, union or non-union, are giving increases as large as these?" he asked in the press release. "This union initially rejected our offer of the first, and larger, of the two increases.”
The two-day strike began at 6:30 a.m. Thursday and healthcare workers said they plan to return to work on Saturday.