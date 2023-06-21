WELLSVILLE — A new secondary principal has been named for Wellsville Central School District.
District officials announced that Aaron Brubaker will take over as secondary principal. He is currently assistant secondary school principal, a position he has held since February 2020.
Brubaker replaces Mary Ellen O’Connell as principal, who the district announced May 15 would become the district’s athletic director.
District officials praised Brubaker for his efforts in the district with students, teachers and staff; and experience as a science teacher for 13 years.
“Aaron prioritizes student growth beyond academics, fostering life skills, problem-solving, and resilience. He encourages student-led learning, collaboration, and self-evaluation aligned with their interests,” district leaders said in a statement. “With a focus on building relationships, Aaron supports teachers and staff, providing resources and a collaborative environment. His expertise in teacher evaluations enhances their professional growth.
“Aaron prioritizes student well-being, handling behavior concerns thoroughly and involving families while upholding rights. He promotes a positive school community through restorative practices and collaboration.”