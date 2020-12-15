WELLSVILLE — Village Mayor Randy Shayler is in quarantine, leaving Monday night’s board meeting under the guidance of Deputy Mayor Jeff Monroe.
Shayler said Tuesday he is under COVID-19 quarantine following an exposure to the virus.
“I’ve had two tests and tested negative each time," Shayler said. "I feel fine and am symptom-free. The restrictions are what they are and I’m going to follow them."
Shayler is under quarantine restrictions for 14 days. Afterwards, if he is still symptom-free, he will be released from quarantine.
“My get-out-of-jail date is the 27th,” he kidded while acknowledging that he will be home for Christmas.
His Christmas message is a warning, “Yes we have a vaccine, but it is going to take a while. Until then we all need to be respectful. Wear a mask and show your respect for others.”
However, despite quarantine, Shayler attended the meeting via phone and was able to make several appointments as part of the organizational aspect of the meeting. Based on November’s election results, Shayler was appointed as mayor with a term expiring in December 2024.
Trustee Jeff Monroe was appointed deputy mayor for a term to expire in December 2021.
Shaun Walsh was appointed village acting justice with a term to expire December 2021.
Melissa Mullen was appointed treasure and Wendy Seely was appointed clerk, with Meghan Stonemetz as deputy clerk. The village appointments run through December 2021.
Oak Duke was appointed to the Citizen Advisory Tree Board, with the term to expire in 2023.
With the board’s approval of the amended request to purchase a signals battery backup system, trustees learned from Public Works Superintendent Bill Whitfield that the completion of the project could be delayed until spring due to weather conditions. He said a concrete pad will have to be poured for the system.
The battery backup is to relieve emergency personnel from monitoring the traffic lights during times of power outages, so they may attend to more urgent needs.
The board also approved the acceptance of Lexi Coats and Dylon Day to the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department, based on the recommendation of the fire chief.
The board also accepted the retirement resignation of long-time Water Department Supervisor Dana Harris. He will retire on June 29 following 40 years of service to the village.
As the meeting came to a close, Monroe, serving in his role as deputy mayor, called outgoing Trustee Jeremy Cole to step up and presented him with a plaque for four years of service to the village.