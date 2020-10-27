WELLSVILLE — As COVID-19 cases spike to above 22% in Wellsville and Andover, Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler is making a personal plea for people to wear protective masks.
“I realize that everyone has constitutional rights,” Shayler said at Monday night’s village board meeting. “But this is a serious time, but we’ll get through it. I think it is irresponsible not to wear a mask. If you choose not to wear a mask, then stay home and don’t endanger others.”
Everyone at the meeting was wearing a mask.
Shayler zeroed in on the upcoming Halloween celebration and asked that residents participating in Saturday’s trick-or-treating to wear a mask when opening their door to children.
“If you don’t want to wear a mask when you open the door then don’t open your door. These kids don’t need candy that badly. We need to be safe. We need to be smart,” Shayler said.
Halloween takes place in the village from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Shayler is asking that trick or treaters only knock on doors where porch lights are illuminated. If residents don’t want to participate, they should turn off porch lights.
Shayler also told the board that a village resident had telephoned him with two concerns. The first involves the Main Street and East State Street intersection particularly when traveling East. The resident complained that it appears to be “an accident waiting to happen.”
The resident told the mayor there are no lines on the street where it appears there should be a third lane. Drivers have to form one or two lanes resulting in some being cutoff. The resident noted that she has observed numerous events in what could have been an accident.
The resident also complained about speeding on West State Street with drivers traveling well over the 35-mph speed limit. She expressed concern for pedestrians, children and people walking dogs. She noted that the portable speed sign had been placed on the street past the pink house a few months ago but would like a continued crackdown on speeding there.
The mayor asked Public Works Director Bill Whitfield to investigate the matter.
The board approved the addition of two men to the fire department. Andrew Dixon will join the Grant Duke Hose Company #1 and William Shaw will join the Dyke Street Engine Company #2.
The board also approved creating a new position of Line Helper in the Electric Department at Grade 8 Entry Level. According to Trustee Ed Fahs, the new position will make it more expedient to have an already trained person when replacing a lineman.
Treasurer Melissa Mullen reported that the village clerk’s office had received DPW Director Bill Whitfield’s notice of intent to retire in Nov. 2021. He became Department director in 2002.
Trustee Mike Roeske asked the board For approval to allow the Department of Public works to place the following equipment on the Tietsworth On-Line Auction:
• A 1973 Champion air compressor with an estimated value of $100 sold by the highway department.
• A 1991 Scat Trak front loader with a value of $2,000 from the highway department.
• A 1996 Mack dump truck with 17 to 20-yard dump box valued at $3,000 from the highway department.
• A 2010 Quick Snow-Away hydraulic snow blower valued at $3,000 from the highway department.
• An Allis Chalmers diesel power generator model 90.0 with an Allis Chalmers power plant with an estimated value $2,500 from the highway department.
• A 1985 forklift with a value $500 from the electric department.
• A 1998 Master Ton trailer estimated at $200 from the electric department.
• A 1992 village-made flat trailer with an estimated value of $100 from the water department.
The board approved the sale. For more information, contact contact Whitfield at (585) 596-1700.