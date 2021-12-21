WELLSVILLE — An effort to circulate a petition asking for a village referendum on marijuana dispensaries and/or consumption lounges was snuffed out.
The lead proponent of the petition was local resident and businessman Andrew Harris, who indicated Sunday that the petition was dead. Petitioners had until Dec. 21 to submit the petition with 515 signatures to the village board for consideration.
Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler had acknowledged that, at its final business-clearing meeting on Dec. 29, the village board might have to act on the petition. But that won't happen now because of two things, Harris said, the first being some minor misunderstanding of the procedure.
“After I got the petitions printed, I realized that there was an affidavit at the bottom of the page, requiring the signature of a village resident," he said. "I’m not a village resident. I live in the town (of Wellsville), so I couldn’t pass the petition.”
The petition required that signers and witnesses dwell only within village limits. While that requirement could have been overcome the other problem — the coronavirus — could not.
Harris said that he had never wanted to pass the petition by volunteers going door to door and had plans to set up drive-throughs where the petition could be signed by residents in their vehicles. He also set up sites in local businesses where the petitions could be signed by interested parties with village addresses.
“Then there was the big news conference a couple of weeks ago with the county legislature, department of health and the CEO of the hospital," Harris said. "They urged people to get vaccinated or boosted, wear masks, wash hands and stay away from crowds because the county’s rate of infection is growing.
“I wasn’t going to send anyone out door to door to pass a petition wearing a mask and gloves," he said. "I don’t want to be responsible for one person getting infected by the coronavirus."
So the petition drive effectively died, but not before a few hundred people had signed, Harris said.
In November the village board, according to state requirements, opted out of the program to allow marijuana dispensaries and consumption lounges within its borders. The state legislation passed in March allowing for the sale of marijuana required that villages and towns opt in to the program by Dec. 31, or pass a local law opting out. Towns and villages have the option to opt in at a later date but will not be allowed to opt out after the December deadline.
Across the state more than 400 towns and villages have chosen the opt-out clause in lieu of more specific information about marijuana licensing coming from the state.
At the Wellsville meeting, proponents concerned with the economic ramifications of opting out were promised that the village would form a committee to investigate the matter more fully.
Harris said he is doubtful that the committee will come to any different conclusion but as a businessman and founder of Highlands Cannabis Cooperative, he said he is working on a new plan to be located in the town of Wellsville.
“It is important to note the several towns and villages around us have decided to opt in to allowing marijuana sales — the town of Wellsville, Bolivar, Andover, Cuba, Scio and Alfred. There will be businesses popping up and taxes paid, and jobs created by those businesses.”