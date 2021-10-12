A Wellsville manufacturer will make the steel components for a major wind power development off Long Island, creating 100 new jobs.
Ljungström LLC on Truax Road will deliver the parts to an Albany-area port on the Hudson River as part of an $86 million wind development supply chain contract, the largest in New York state.
The project and contracts were announced Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration, a step forward in the state's goal to develop at least 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035.
"This new partnership for New York's Sunrise Wind project will infuse $86 million into New York's economy which directly benefits New York companies and creates quality construction and manufacturing jobs in local communities," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "We are going to be bold in how we achieve our climate goals and with our upcoming early 2022 offshore wind solicitation, New York will again demonstrate its national leadership in the acceleration to a green economy."
The Port of Coeymans will serve as the assembly area for construction of wind turbine platforms, which will support the Sunrise Wind offshore project off the east end of Montauk Point.
A consortium including the Orsted wind turbine company, Eversource utility firm, as well as Riggs Distler & Co. construction will be working at a port facility along the Hudson in southern Albany County.
From there, the wind tower foundations will be shipped down the Hudson River by barge to their installation points off the coast.
"Ljungstrom is very excited for this opportunity to work together with our partners to help them successfully execute the first offshore wind project for New York," Matt Ferris, Ljungstrom managing director, said. "This is a very important milestone in our company's strategy to diversify our business from fossil fuel power generation over the last 98 years, into the emerging green/renewable market for offshore wind power generation."
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, who was in Wellsville Monday to tout the new contract for Ljungstrom, called the wind project and its attendant economic benefits "tremendous news" and "a win-win-win."
The New York senator said the project will be a win for the environment, a win for the state's economy and a win for organized labor, which will be a part of the manufacturing process.
Earlier this month, Schumer announced more than $1.4 million in federal funding to support workplace training efforts through Alfred State College. The funding through the U.S. Department of Labor, in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission, is designed to meet training needs for specialized welding skills for both Ljungström and Alstom in Hornell.
The Ljungström news was welcome in the Wellsville area, which continues to rebuild its manufacturing jobs base in the wake of Siemens Energy closing the former Dresser-Rand operations there in April 2020.