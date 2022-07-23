WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Police Department reported Friday that an arrest has been made in the June 14th theft of bronze military service plaques from the gravesites of 13 veterans in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The execution of a search warrant at a suspect’s residence, as well as evidence collected from witness statements and video surveillance, led to the arrest of Eric T. Logue, 42, of Wellsville.
Logue was charged Thursday evening with 13 counts each of first-degree cemetery desecration and fourth-degree grand larceny, both class E felonies; and 13 counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.
Unrelated to the theft, additional charges included fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class D felonies, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Logue was released on his own recognizance, pending electronic home monitoring, through the Allegany County Department of Probation.