Stolen plaques

An arrest was made Thursday in the theft of 13 bronze military plaques, which were pried from the back of veterans headstones in Wellsville’s Sacred Heart Cemetery.

WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Police Department reported Friday that an arrest has been made in the June 14th theft of bronze military service plaques from the gravesites of 13 veterans in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

The execution of a search warrant at a suspect’s residence, as well as evidence collected from witness statements and video surveillance, led to the arrest of Eric T. Logue, 42, of Wellsville.

