WELLSVILLE — If you or a family member have ever been an inpatient, you know firsthand the difference an exceptional nurse can make on that experience. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the exceptional compassionate care nurses provide patients and families every day.
Beginning July 1, community members can thank an exceptional nurses at Jones Memorial Hospital by nominating them for the DAISY Award. All nominees receive a DAISY pin.
Once a year, a committee will review the nominations received during the previous year and select one of the nurses for the award. The winner will be recognized nationally and presented with a unique sculpture called The Healer’s Touch. The winning nurse is also eligible for educational opportunities and grants from the DAISY Foundation.
An international organization, the DAISY Foundation was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his family after his death in late 1999 at age 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. DAISY, an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, was a way for the family to thank not only the nurses who cared for Patrick — and by extension his family — but exceptional nurses everywhere.
Sharon Draper, senior director of nursing at Jones Memorial, said the hospital is excited to partner with the DAISY Foundation in the award program.
“The impact of extraordinary nurses goes beyond the patient and extends to the family and friends," she said. "This award gives them a way to thanks our nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.” Patients, their families, and friends can all nominate a nurse for the Daisy Award.
Nominations can be submitted online via the Jones website or by submitting a paper nomination in one of the nominations boxes located throughout Jones Memorial.