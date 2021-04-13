WELLSVILLE — April 12 will now be known as Pat McKinley Day in the village of Wellsville, Mayor Randy Shayler declared Monday.
The Mayor was on a roll at the village board meeting when he offered up two proclamations. The first recognized April 29 as Arbor Day in the Tree City; the second proclamation honored McKinley for his years of service to the village.
The mayor told those gathered for the meeting, “Virtually every piece of firefighting equipment (and) rescue and ambulance equipment was brought out to honor Pat for his service o the village over the years.”
McKinley is a long-time member of the Emerald Hook and Ladder Fire Company and also served on the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps for many years. But it was a service he started in 2007 that brought kudos from Shayler and others.
That year, McKinley made himself the designated driver for anyone at the local bars who needed one. He became known as the “Captain” and volunteered whenever he was called to drive home people who were incapable of driving safely themselves.
Shayler explained that the project was organized by Andrew Harris when he was the proprietor of Better Days on Main Street, and it was sponsored and supported by Anna Joyce of the Country Club more recently.
“McKinley became known as the Captain and now all designated drivers are called 'Captain,'" Shayler noted. “There is no question in my mind, that (McKinley) has saved lives over the years."
The proclamation recognizing April 29 as Arbor Day in Wellsville is part of a tradition that keeps Wellsville flying a Tree City USA flag.
As part of its efforts the Arbor Day Foundation sponsors the Tree City distinction, which requires that the municipality have an active tree advisory board and recognize a date for Arbor Day. Wellsville has been recognized as a Tree City for 30 years.
According to members of the tree advisory board, on April 29 at the elementary school on School Street, the fifth grade will conduct a ceremony in recognition of Arbor Day. In the past, such ceremonies have included the planting of trees on the school grounds and in Island Park.
The public is invited to attend the 2 p.m. ceremony. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.