WELLSVILLE — Members of the Board of Education were pleased when they met the evening of the day secondary students went back to school for four days a week.
Since the beginning of the school year, secondary students have been divided into two groups — Wellsville and Lions — and each group attended classes in school only two days a week, with the rest of the week spent on remote learning.
On Monday, the Wellsville Lions all sat in classrooms together for the first time in seven months — wearing masks and social distancing by 6 feet.
Superintendent David Foster said the planning for the return to school started after Christmas break.
“We’re very proud of these people,” he said, telling the board it was the guidance department and administration that put the plan together. Guidance instructors Michelle Alvord, Michelle Robinson and Lindsey Marcus and administrators Mary Ellen O’Connell, Jason Mank and Aaron Brubaker all got a round of applause for their efforts.
“Aaron (Brubaker) did a heck of a job. He counted everything,” Foster said.
Foster went on to say that the board and administration are hoping that after April 19 the students will be back in school five days a week for the last quarter of the school year.
The return for secondary students, following COVID-19 protocols was made possible by rearranging rooms and finding additional space for overflow where students can Zoom into their classrooms. Foster explained that different students are in the overflow room each day. Each day the teacher decides which kids, “usually the ones who do the best with remote learning” go to the overflow room.
“We don’t know what other schools are doing. This is what works best for Wellsville,” Foster said.
However, many questions remain as the end of the school year approaches. School principal O’Connell said that the class officers are working on events such as the high school prom and the senior class trip.
“They’re being extremely mature about the need for planning these things,” she said, adding that instead of a single senior trip to a metropolitan area, that they are looking at day trips that seniors will enjoy.
As for the prom, she said, the classes are looking at what can be done in an outside venue.
Foster noted that other events such as sports will probably still be limited to no more than two supporters per athlete for indoor sports or possibly no more than 200 for outdoor sports.
The big question concerning the school year, however, is testing, specifically Regent’s testing.
In February, waivers not to test were submitted to the state. At the end of the last school year, students who were passing in their Regents courses received exemptions. At a March 15 Zoom meeting with the state education department, school officials learned the state would not accept waivers for blanket testing.
The areas of concern are, Algebra 1, Earth Science, Living Environment and English Language Arts.
Traditionally, said Kathleen Agnello, the district's curriculum coordinator, Regents tests taken in class count as one-fifth of the student’s total grade.
“New York state doesn’t want Regents grades included in the final course grades,” she said.
The people at the Zoom meeting also were adamant that students who are at home learning remotely will not be made to come into school for tests, Agnello noted.
“We’re required to administer the tests, but the students aren’t required to take the tests,” Foster commented.
O’Connell said, “We’re ahead of the curve compared to a lot of schools in the state. What are our priorities for the fourth quarter? We have three: reunite, reconnect and recover. We must do what’s right for our kids.”
Agnello said she will continue to follow the state and federal decisions regarding state testing.
Foster also reported that there has been a "pretty good supply of coronavirus vaccines in Wellsville and a lot of people have gotten vaccinated."
All school employees who have desired the vaccine have gotten their first dose and many have had their second dose, he said. And many juniors and seniors who work in grocery stores or who are delivery people have also received the vaccine.