Wellsville firefighters

Wellsville’s firefighters, who helped out in Western New York's recent snow emergency, are (from left, standing) Brock Stonemetz, Rod Winans, Ryan Nixon, John Fleischman, Mike Lutz and Tony Guyot. Seated (from left) are Gabe Dennis and Bill Cavanaugh.

 Provided

WELLSVILLE — The City of Good Neighbors doesn’t start or stop at the city limits.

A little less than two weeks ago, when the city of Buffalo, known as the City of Good Neighbors, and the South Towns were hit with massive amounts of snow, they weren’t the only ones who were neighborly. Eight firefighters from Wellsville showed their good fellowship as well.

