WELLSVILLE — The village will host the Allegany County firefighters' convention next week, but at the Nathaniel Dike Museum you can learn about the local fire department throughout the year.
The museum has many local displays including information on Jones Memorial Hospital and the National Aluminum company, but when the doors opened in May there was a special exhibit featuring the four departments that make up the Wellsville Fire Department — Dyke, Duke, Emerald and the Wellsville Fire Company, formerly the McEwen and Genesee departments.
The museum building itself is an ode to the firefighters of yesteryear, having been constructed in the 19th century. Little has changed in the building, which boasts one of the few hose towers still in existence. Hose towers were used to dry hoses after a fire by hanging them. Throughout the years many hose towers were fell into disrepair and were torn down. The Dyke Street Hose company tower remains standing.
In the early 1890s the southern part of the village was the site of huge tannery buildings with huge piles of tanbark, which constituted a dangerous fire hazard to homes and other less incendiary businesses in the area. A fire company located in the area was greatly needed, so a new company, the Dyke Street Hose Company, was formed. The new company participated in the first convention of the Allegany County Firemen’s Association in Wellsville on Sept. 27, 1894.
In 1896 a building committee was formed, and soon a lot and barn were purchased on Dyke Street. The company paid $110 for the property. A fire station measuring 20-by-36 feet was built. Today this building houses the Dike Museum.
Noting the need for a larger structure to house modern fire engines, which were almost half the width of the old fire house, a committee was again organized and tasked with finding a new site. At that time, the old Washington school on Hanover Street, a block from the original building, was for sale. The company purchased it and began renovations to house the company in the new building. By 1966 they were open for business and an open house was held in 1968.
In the meantime, the newly formed Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society purchased the old fire hall and turned it into the Nathaniel Dike Museum honoring the town’s first settler.
Today with files full of genealogical information, building and housing and business information and displays from the history of Wellsville, the museum also houses a plethora of information and memorabilia concerning the fire department. There are photos of local fires, old-time jackets, helmets, equipment, a hose cart, alarm bell and system, badges, trophies and more at the museum. The convention exhibition features a large painting of the two most devastating fires in the history of the village — the day the Main Street fire hall burned down and the Sinclair Oil Refinery fire that brought national news coverage to the village.
The fire department memorabilia will be on display throughout the summer and can be seen on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and on the second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. The display is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and again on Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The museum may also be opened during the fire convention by calling or texting (585) 610-5343 to arrange a time. Admission is free.