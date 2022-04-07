WELLSVILLE — As has been the tradition for the last century, Wellsville’s volunteer fire departments met Tuesday for their annual election of officers.
Up until a few years ago Wellsville had five volunteer fire companies. The Grant Duke Hose Company No. 1 on Stevens Street was founded in 1874. The Dyke Street Engine Company, now located on Hanover Street, was founded in 1894 at the site of what is now the Nathaniel Dike Museum. It moved to its present location, the former Washington elementary school, in the 1960s.
One of only three ladder companies in the county, The Emerald Hook and Ladder Company No. 3 was founded in 1878. It is located in the Main Street Fire Hall as are the former McEwen Company and Genessee Hose Company, which combined their membership in 2017 to form the new Wellsville Volunteer Fire Company.
With a combined average membership of around 150 active members and an average age of 50, each new department captain said their goal for the upcoming year is to increase membership.
“We’re looking for new members from the community,” said Emerald Capt. Garrett Gardner.
“Were looking for new blood,” said Grant Duke Hose Company president Tony Havens.
The Dyke Street Engine Company has the youngest membership with the average age at 25. Each of the departments have women on their active rolls.
Each year the head of the fire department, who will be elected Thursday night, signs a contract with officials of the town and village to supply fire services to both the town and village.
This year, the Grant Duke Hose Company elected Havens president, Kelsey Havens vice president, Destinee Kincaid secretary and Al Little treasurer. Barney Dillie was elected captain, Ted Corbett was elected first assistant captain and Andrew Kincaid was elected second assistant captain. Trustees Don Clemons and Mike Roeske were appointed.
The Wellsville Volunteer Fire Company elected Greg Day president, Shawn Mills vice president, Jerrie Mattison secretary and Tony Perkins treasurer. Bill Day Jr. was elected second assistant chief, Bill Day III was elected captain, Shannon Day was elected first assistant chief and Jeff Ormsby was elected second assistant captain.
The Dyke Street Engine Company elected Ryan Nixon president, Alex Perry vice president, John Fleischman secretary and bill Cavanaugh treasurer and Kevin Fleischman chief and Ray Embser Sergeant at Arms. Brandon Harris was elected captain, Michael Lutz was elected first assistant captain and Cody Armstrong was elected second assistant captain.
The Emerald Hook and Ladder Company elected Kevin Schreiner president, Jim Murphy vice president, Tim Colligan secretary, Greg Elliot treasurer. Rodney Winans was elected first assistant chief Garrett was elected captain, Mike Walsh was elected first assistant captain and Tyler Carmen was elected second assistant captain.