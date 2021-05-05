WELLSVILLE — Quick reaction by Wellsville elementary school staff Tuesday morning in what could have been a carbon monoxide emergency was praised by board of education members that evening.
Superintendent David Foster explained that after elementary students were settled in classes, an odor was detected in the pool area. Students were quickly evacuated from the building.
Students were outside for about 15 minutes while the source of the odor was found. Once the faulty piece of equipment was located it was decided to send students home while the equipment was repaired.
Bus drivers were called back and the children got an early dismissal.
“The buses picked up the students and everyone except two students were back home,” Foster said. “We’re pretty pleased with the way our staff and the community handled it. A lot of communication happened between the school and the transportation department.”
Board president Al Mosher also offered praise to the staff for their quick reaction to the situation.
The item in question was repaired and inspected by the fire department, Foster said, and everything was back in order within a few hours.
An uptick of around 50 COVID-19 cases in the community (as announced by the Allegany County Department of Health) won’t impact the school district’s routine, Foster told the board.
“We will continue doing what we are,” he said.
Students in both the elementary and secondary buildings have been back in the school buildings five days a week since April 19. The school is adhering to COVID-19 protocols with students, teachers and staff masked while 6 feet of distance between desks is maintained in classrooms and constant sanitizing is the rule.
Foster later mentioned that the board “advocates” for vaccinations and referred to vaccinations starting for 12-year-olds to 15-year-olds possibly as soon as next week with CDC approval.
The board formally recognized two teachers, music teacher Lauren Conti and third-grade teacher Kelly Stout Kockler, for obtaining their professional certification. Both have been with the district four years.
“They’re in for the long haul now,” Foster commented.
Principal MaryEllen O’Connell gave the board a quick update on the activities scheduled for seniors and juniors and other students.
She said that this year’s prom, scheduled for June 4, will take place outdoors on the school “patio” near the shop room, with tents and a buffet and music by a DJ. This year the prom is restricted to seniors and their guests.
“We promised the juniors we would pay special attention to them next year,” O’Connell said.
Scholarship Night, when more than $100,000 worth of scholarships are announced, will be held virtually on June 8.
The 2021 version of the senior trip will take place closer to home with three days of celebration, O’Connell said, adding, “They understand the problem and the class just wanted to do something together.”
The three days of events for seniors include a trip to Darian Lake amusement park, a trip to the Galleria Mall in Buffalo for the Urban Air Adventure, tubing at Trout Run Campground or traveling to Rolling Hills Asylum ghost adventure.
Graduation is scheduled for June 25, at the Wellsville Municipal Airport, where there may be seating for students amid restrictions.
“We’re still tweaking some of the details, but the students understand, and the class officers have been very cooperative,” O’Connell said.