WELLSVILLE — A local church is looking to brighten the spirit of the holiday season with a Blue Christmas Service.
Scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Madison Street, the purpose of the Blue Christmas Service is to help people find joy in the season.
“People are supposed to be happy this time of year. Well, I’m not so damn happy,” said Pastor Craig Buelow, expressing the feelings of many people.
“This can be a hard time of year for many people with celebrations, songs and gatherings,” he said. “The point is we live in a broken time and it can be difficult to celebrate when life has dealt you some tough circumstances. We’ve lost jobs, loved ones and relationships. There is a lot of hurt and hardship and the joyful celebration of Christmas is not the reality for many people.”
Buelow, who has been in the area for just a few months, did not participate in last year’s Blue Christmas Service celebrated by the church. He said that while the 2020 service was not well attended the congregation decided to try again.
“The reasons are still here,” he said. “People are struggling with not feeling joy and happiness. We thought that with better publicity that this years’ service will attract more people.”
The pastor also noted that in these difficult times people aren’t paying attention to their spiritual lives and are not thinking about the true meaning of Christmas.
The Blue Christmas Service will help people reconnect to their spiritual lives and the meaning of the season with a traditional service featuring music and song and the recognition of their blue feelings.
The pastor said CIOVID-19 protocols will be followed with participants wearing masks and maintaining distance at first.
“As people get used to it, they will be able to take their masks off. We don’t want to infringe on anyone’s civil liberties, but we want to be safe,” he said.
Buelow will also be conducting a Blue Christmas Service at the Northern Konxions church in Belfast on Dec. 12th at 5 pm. The church is the central site for Methodist congregations in the northern part of the county.
Anyone is welcome to attend the services.
Buelow said, “The Blue Christmas Service will be a time to acknowledge the pain and heaviness we’re all feeling. It will be a time to put into perspective the circumstances of life and the reality of the love of God for each of us. Please join us as we journey together during this season.”