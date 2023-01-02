Twelfth Night

Some of the members of the locally popular Sound Foundation band will perform along with other musicians at Grace United’s free Twelfth Night Concert on Friday.

WELLSVILLE — Though Christmas day is more than week past, the seasonal celebration continues at 7 p.m. Friday in medieval tradition when Grace United Church hosts a Twelfth Night Concert to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian.

Church member Kim Toot said Grace United decided to host a special concert on Friday (Epiphany) “as part of our Graceful Songs/Graceful Arts celebrations.”

