WELLSVILLE — Though Christmas day is more than week past, the seasonal celebration continues at 7 p.m. Friday in medieval tradition when Grace United Church hosts a Twelfth Night Concert to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian.
Church member Kim Toot said Grace United decided to host a special concert on Friday (Epiphany) “as part of our Graceful Songs/Graceful Arts celebrations.”
Epiphany, or Twelfth Night, marks the arrival of the three kings at Jesus’s manger. It has been celebrated in song and literature since the Middle Ages.
“In Tudor England it was celebrated with a raucous feast, music and dancing. In that tradition, Grace United decided to hold a special concert,” Toot said.
The concert will cross musical genres with music by the Maple City Chorus, Jim Knapp, Devon Reagan, Young Sisters, Sound Foundation and Dave Mason, plus several musicians from Grace United.
To make the concert more meaningful, while there is no cost to enjoy the music and celebration, donations will be accepted to help the victims of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian slammed into the Gulf Coast side of Florida on Sept. 28th with 155 mph sustained winds. It traveled across the state, back into the Atlantic and pummeled South and North Carolina as it tracked north.
According to NOAA it was the deadliest hurricane to strike the state of Florida since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. It caused at least 152 fatalities with 146 in Florida, and six in North Carolina and Virginia. Ian caused catastrophic damage with losses estimated to be over $50 billion with widespread damage across Cuba, the Florida Keys, Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Recovery operations are still ongoing.
Donations will be collected to support hurricane relief efforts of the United Church of Christ and the Disciples of Christ denominations.