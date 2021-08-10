WELLSVILLE — The new Main Street sidewalks look great, so let’s decorate them with chalk.
The Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce didn’t quite say that when it invited all would be Michelangelos and Picassos to decorate new and even old sidewalks in the village, or their driveways.
“It’s a fun way to bring the community together,” said the Chamber’s Karen Kania, cautioning that anyone using a sidewalk in front of a business as their canvas should inquire as to whether it is alright with the owner.
Artistic endeavors begin Thursday and last through Sunday. There is no registration and no cost. Entrants need only take a photo of their creation and email it to the Chamber. After Sunday judges will select the best of five categories and prizes ranging from $25 to $50 in Chamber Gift Certificates will be awarded. The certificates are good at businesses around the county that are Chamber members.
Kania explained that the idea blossomed after a Chamber member saw people chalking sidewalks in another town.
“There are so many of our activities that we haven’t been able to do because of COVID-19 restrictions that we thought this would be a good thing to do and involve the community,” she said.
In years past during the Balloon Rally Sidewalk Festival the Chamber has held a sidewalk decorating event, “So we have the chalk that we can lend to people and hopefully they’ll bring it back,” Kania noted.
Artists of all ages can win in the following categories:
• Main Street: Best Overall ($50 in Chamber dollars)
• Main Street: Pride of Wellsville ($25 in Chamber dollars)
• Main Street: Best under 12 years old ($25 in Chamber dollars)
• Off Main Street: Wellsville Area/Home ($25 in Chamber dollars)
• All: People’s Choice ($25 in Chamber dollars)
To enter take a photo of the artwork and email it with the artist’s name, age and short statement about your inspiration to MSC@WellsvilleChamber.com or send it via Facebook Messenger to Wellsville Area Chamber by Aug. 15. Winners will be selected based on originality, creativity, and visual impact. Artwork must be family friendly and contain no copyrighted or licensed imagery.
All entries will be uploaded to the Wellsville Area Chamber Facebook page by Aug. 16, and the public will have the opportunity to "like" their favorite image through the 18th. The photo with the most "likes" will be the winner of the People’s Choice Prize. Winners will be announced on Aug. 19th.
Chalk was available (while supplies last) by stopping in the Chamber at 114 N. Main between through Thursday or by visiting the Chamber’s table during Music on the Lawn Thursday.