WELLSVILLE — There were no coronets or blankets of roses, but that didn’t stop the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce from celebrating.
The Chamber hosted its 2023 annual awards dinner on Saturday to honor local businesses and individuals for their dedication and support of Wellsville at the Wellsville Country Club. Scores were in attendance on a night that paused for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby and on a day that began with the coronation of King Charles III.
Chamber Executive Officer Bruce Thomas was emcee for the evening and gave a brief description of the last year in Wellsville declaring, “It’s a wonderful time in Wellsville” and noting the resurgence of business with the opening of Runnings and KATS and the promise of Quicklees, Tim Hortons and Taco Bell and several smaller businesses on the horizon.
“We have a great year ahead of us,” he said.
Topping out the night’s honors was ARVOS-Ljungstrom celebrating its 100th year in Wellsville. Matt Ferris CEO of the Wellsville division stepped forward to accept the award after Thomas said, “I have never seen the renovation of such a business after such a difficult time.”
Ferris, a 27-year Ljungstrom employee and CEO for the last eight years said. “We were a lot hurtin’ during Covid, but then we decided to get into the offshore wind business.”
He went on to say Ljungstrom has already hired 130 new employees and expects to hire 100 more by March 2024. He thanked BOCES, the local high school and Alfred State College for helping to supply those new workers and lauded the dedication of the young employees.
“We have a two-year workbook ahead of us and that is unheard of in this business,” he said. “It is great for Wellsville, but how does a business last for 100 years? Mike (Raptis of the Texas Hot another centennial business) knows. It is the people.”
Prior to the Ljundstrom award the New Business of the Year, Community Service Award and the Spirit of Wellsville awards were celebrated.
Sisters, Jackie and Ann Dwyer Comstock received the Spirit of Wellsville award. MK Kellogg presented the award admitting that the dynamic duo had been her heroes growing up referring to the women’s prowess and skill on the floor of the skating rink owned by their family.
For the last 20 years, she said the sisters have been dedicated to preserving the history of Wellsville by organizing the Sesquicentennial in 2007, creating a walking tour and historical calendars as part of their work with the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society where they now serve as officers. The Comstocks are also on the boards of the Jones Memorial Hospital and the David A. Howe Library.
Upon accepting the award Jackie said, “We get involved with something and we just keep going until we get it done.”
President of the Chamber, Bessie Davidson of Community Bank, announced the Community Service Award. “This award could not have gone to a better person. If there is one face that you see at every Chamber sponsored event in Wellsville it is Carrie Redman’s.”
Redman is the president of the Wellsville Development Corporation. Redman came to Wellsville as a communications and public relations officer for Northern Lights and moved to the ARC in 2007 where she is now Associate Director of Marketing and Community Relations of the ARC of Allegany and Steuben counties.
Accepting the award, Rebman quoted Edward Everette Hale – “I am only one, but I am one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something. And because I cannot do everything, I will not refuse to do the something that I can do.”
“Here’s to the ‘one’ in all of us,” she said.
The New Business Award went to Katie Wallace who opened The Shop On Main in 2021 and who has transfigured her original clothing store into a unique hybrid which offers coffee and baked goods ambience while providing the latest fashion trends for women.
Wallace started her business online but with its success quickly moved it to the Main Street location, opening the door in November, 2021. Seeing room to expand the boutique experience she asked her father to build a coffee bar and her sister, Chelsea Burdick owner of Chelsea’s Catering and Confections, to supply baked goods.
After accepting the award Wallace said, “We don’t know how to stop working. We have no idea what we are doing, but we are doing it.”
After the awards ceremony concluded the 40 to 50 attending enjoyed the music of Adam Stack before calling it a night.