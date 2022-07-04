WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce and Wellsville Country Club will host the annual WACOC Golf Tournament and Clambake on July 14.
There are still spots available for team signups at $400 per foursome; the first 20 teams registered and paid will be accepted. There are also sponsorship opportunities for local businesses such as tee sponsorships for $100 and cart sponsorships for $50.
Organizers will have extra clambake tickets also available for purchase at $50 each as well as raffles and games. For registration and sponsorship information contact the Wellsville Chamber.